IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After RR Vs MI, Match 13?

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in match 13 of Indian Premier League 2026 and the victors' players made big gains in the Orange Cap, Purple Cap leaderboards in the process

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After RR Vs MI, Match 13?
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians in Guwahati. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal holds Orange Cap with 170 runs from three matches

  • Ravi Bishnoi possesses Purple Cap with seven wickets from three games

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fourth in the run-getters' list with a tally of 122

It is still early days in Indian Premier League 2026, but some teams and their players are already setting the marker with breathtaking displays in the field, with the ball and with the bat. After match 13, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have climbed to the top of the standings with six perfect points.

The Riyan Parag-led side comfortably beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 27 runs in a rain-curtailed Guwahati encounter on Tuesday (April 7, 2026) to notch up their third win on the bounce. The Royals' 15-year-old world cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (39 runs off 14 balls) began the carnage, while his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal anchored the innings beautifully to stay unbeaten on 77 off 32.

In the process, Jaiswal gained possession of the Orange Cap (for the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026) by getting to 170 runs in three games at an impressive strike rate of 163.46 and a Bradmanesque average of 170 (because has only been dismissed once). He overtook Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, who has aggregated 160 runs from two innings at similar strike rate of 163.26 and average of 160 (only dismissed once).

As for the bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi holds the Purple Cap (for the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2026) with seven wickets from three matches at a fantastic average of 11.71 and economy rate of 9.11. He sprang to the top of the leaderboard with a two-wicket haul (2/25) against Mumbai.

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Bishnoi's teammate Nandre Burger is next on the list with five wickets, tied with Vijaykumar Vyshak of Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj and Jacob Duffy of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Duffy is the only one among the foursome to have played two matches, and hence has a chance to overtake Bishnoi when RCB meet RR on Friday (April 10) at the Barsapara Stadium.

For more details on the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers, check out Outlook's dedicated IPL 2026 stats page.

Q

Who won RR vs MI, match 13 of IPL 2026?

A

Rajasthan Royals won match 13 of IPL 2026, beating Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in Guwahati.

Q

Who top-scored for Rajasthan Royals in match 13 of IPL 2026?

A

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR with an unbeaten 77 off just 32 balls.

Q

When will RR and MI play their next matches?

A

Rajasthan Royals will next meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday (April 10) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, while Mumbai Indians will also face RCB next, at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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