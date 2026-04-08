IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After RR Vs MI, Match 13?

In the process, Jaiswal gained possession of the Orange Cap (for the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026) by getting to 170 runs in three games at an impressive strike rate of 163.46 and a Bradmanesque average of 170 (because has only been dismissed once). He overtook Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, who has aggregated 160 runs from two innings at similar strike rate of 163.26 and average of 160 (only dismissed once).