IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Announces Krish Bhagat As Replacement Of Injured Atharva Ankolekar

Mumbai Indians add Punjab all-rounder Krish Bhagat in their side as replacement of Atharva Ankolekar, who got ruled out from the IPL 2026 due to injury

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Krish Bhagat in Mumbai Indians training for IPL 2026. Photo: mipaltan/X
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Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians sign Krish Bhagat as replacement of Atharva Ankolekar

  • Krish Bhagat has been a net bowler of MI for the IPL 2026 season

  • Krish plays for Punjab in domestic cricket

Mumbai Indians (MI) have officially announced the inclusion of Krish Bhagat in their squad for the remainder of IPL 2026. Bhagat joins as a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who has unfortunately been ruled out for the rest of the season. In a statement released on April 16, Thursday, MI have confirmed the replacement announcement.

The 21-year-old Punjab representative is a versatile right-handed all-rounder. Known for his ability to generate pace as a right-arm fast bowler, Bhagat also adds depth to the lineup as a capable lower-order batsman.

Bhagat’s transition to the primary roster is the result of long-term development within the MI ecosystem. He has been a regular in Mumbai Indians trials for the last two years. He showcased his skills earlier this year playing for the Reliance Team in the 2026 DY Patil T20 Cup.

Since the start of the current pre-season, he has served as a reliable support bowler for the franchise.

Mumbai Indians admitted that Krish has consistently stood out to the coaching staff through his relentless work ethic and the high quality of his performances in practice matches and training drills. His steady evolution in the domestic circuit and his dedication during this season’s sessions have earned him this promotion.

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Mumbai Indians also revealed that they are eager to see Bhagat bring his trademark energy and intent to the field, embodying the competitive culture that defines the franchise.

The Mumbai Indians family extended their best wishes to Atharva Ankolekar for a full and speedy recovery, hoping to see him return to competitive action soon.

Atharva Ankolekar Got Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

Atharva Ankolekar’s maiden IPL journey was cut short by a stroke of immense misfortune. After being bought by the Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 30 lakh during the December 2025 auction, the 25-year-old left-arm spinning all-rounder was sidelined before the tournament even began.

The injury occurred in January 2026 during a Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad, where Ankolekar tore his meniscus while sliding to save a boundary. Following surgery performed by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwalla, he was ruled out for the entire season.

Mumbai Indians Struggling In IPL 2026

On the field, the IPL 2026 campaign has been a rocky road for the Mumbai Indians. The team struggled with a slow start, currently sitting near the bottom of the points table behind rivals like CSK.

While individual flashes of brilliance have kept fans hopeful, consistency has been elusive, and the squad is now facing further uncertainty with reports suggesting a potential injury to Rohit Sharma ahead of their crucial clash with the Punjab Kings. As the mid-season battle intensifies, MI finds itself in a familiar must-win territory to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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