This Big Change By BCCI Could Change How Teams Take DRS In IPL - Check Out Here

Innings and 60-seconds timer: The innings timer will be displayed on the linear scoreboard on the 3rd ball and at the each of each over, whereas the 60-seconds clock will be shown on the big screen after every over. The bowler has to be ready with his run-up within the 60-seconds timer. The teams will be warned twice by the umpires, if the bowler fails to do so. On the third instance, five penalty runs will be awarded to the batting side.