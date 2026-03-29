This Big Change By BCCI Could Change How Teams Take DRS In IPL - Check Out Here

Summary of this article
Wides will not be checked by the umpires now, if the review is for a caught behind
A batter will have to take another review within the stipulated time to double-check a wide
Also, a catch will only be considered legal, if the fielder is in full control of his body
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has introduced a new set of rules leading up to the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Now, umpires cannot verify their decisions during DRS referrals.
A review will only check the call for which it was originally, and no double-check will be allowed unless another review has been taken for it within the stipulated time.
For example, if a referral has been taken for a caught behind, then the umpire will not afterwards check for a wide in the same review. That will only be checked if the batter has also asked for a review within 15 seconds.
According to a Cricbuzz report, the rules, along with other ones, were explained by BCCI experts in the captains' meeting. They carried out visual presentations to explain the catch rules, along with the DRS dual check, to the captains.
In the visual presentation of the new DRS referrals rule, the bowler bowls a short ball, which is turned down by the batter, and a review is taken. In the replay, it was evident that the ball didn't have any contact with the bat, and the decision stands.
It was at this point that the BCCI team of experts explained to the captains that from now on, there would be no automatic checks for wide on such instances. Only if a batter also asks for a review within 15 seconds of the play will the wide be checked.
New Playing Guidelines To Make IPL Better
BCCI's head of match referee and head of umpires, Nitin Menon, addressed the captains' meeting, where the different scenarios were explained to the respective captains. The other important changes in the playing conditions that were addressed in the meeting were:
Innings and 60-seconds timer: The innings timer will be displayed on the linear scoreboard on the 3rd ball and at the each of each over, whereas the 60-seconds clock will be shown on the big screen after every over. The bowler has to be ready with his run-up within the 60-seconds timer. The teams will be warned twice by the umpires, if the bowler fails to do so. On the third instance, five penalty runs will be awarded to the batting side.
Concussion Replacement: A concussion replacement can only be taken from the list of nominated substitutes, whereas if the same is to be taken for a wicket-keeper, then the teams can choose from their squad. If a concussion sub is to be taken for a foreign player, then teams can choose from the nominated Indian players, if they have already their quota of four overseas players.
Team Sheet: Team sheets will be exchanged after the toss. Captains carry one sheet each with them of the batting and bowling side. Once the toss is done, the captain presents the sheet to the match referee. Both team managers also exchange the teams' sheets with each other and hand over the remaining 10 copies to the Assistant Venue Manager.
What are the new DRS ruled introduced by the BCCI?
According to the new rules, umpires cannot double-check wide during a caught behind review.
What is the new catch rule specified by BCCI?
The new catch rules state that, a catch will only be considered legal, if the fielder have full control over his body after taking the catch.