IPL 2026 Match Rules And Playing Conditions Explained

Summary of this article
Indian Premier League 2026 begins from March 28 onwards
RCB and SRH to lock horns in the tournament opener
Here are the key rules and playing conditions in detail
India's biggest cricketing festival, the Indian Premier League begins in just 4 days' time and the anticipation is growing higher and higher. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite cricketers and it all starts from Saturday, March 28 onwards.
Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who enter their first IPL season as the reigning champions, will be taking on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Among the key attractions of the league is the returns of former India captains MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The legendary trio attracts plenty of eyeballs wherever they go and it is expected to remain the same this season too.
While Kohli finally broke his IPL title curse after 18 long years in 2025, Dhoni and Rohit are currently on an unprecedented trophy drought.
It has been 6 years for the Mumbai Indians and 3 for the Chennai Super Kings since they last touched the IPL trophy. Whoever that wins first, will become the most successful outfit in the competition.
Then there are some other teams in the competition who will be hoping to end their wait for the elusive IPL title.
After RCB's victory last season, the Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings remain the only three franchises to have never lifted the cash-rich trophy.
Interestingly, no North Indian team has won the competition so far and that is something these three teams will be hoping to end this year.
The likes of Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be looking to add their third while 3-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will have a 4th IPL title on their mind.
All You Need To Know About Important Rules And Playing Conditions
There is something or the other for every franchise in the upcoming 19th season but before the extravaganza begins, here's a deep dive to the rules and playing conditions of the world's biggest and richest cricket competition.
Player Nominations and Substitutions
A standard match consists of two sides of eleven players each, with one designated captain and vice captain. Following the toss, captains must provide a written list of their starting eleven plus up to five substitute fielders to the Match Referee.
A critical restriction remains the Overseas Player limit. No team can name more than four overseas players in its starting XI, nor can more than four be on the field at any single time.
If a team starts with four overseas players, any overseas substitute may only replace another overseas player already on the field.
Concussion Replacements
The 2026 rules detail a formal process for Concussion Replacements if a player sustains a head or neck injury within the playing area. A replacement is only permitted if the injury is formally diagnosed by the Team Medical Doctor and a request is submitted to the Match Referee.
The Referee must ensure the replacement is a like-for-like player to avoid giving the team an excessive advantage. Once approved, the concussed player can take no further part in the match, and the replacement inherits all previous warnings or penalty time associated with that position.
Match Officiating and Equipment
BCCI appoints a panel of four umpires for each match: two on-field umpires, a third umpire responsible for TV replays and automated no-ball calls, and a fourth umpire who serves as an emergency backup.
These officials must be present at the ground at least two hours before the start of play. Regarding equipment, only Type A bats, meeting strict dimensions for width (4.25 in), depth (2.64 in), and edge thickness (1.56 in) are permitted.
The fourth umpire performs mandatory bat checks for opening batters at the boundary edge, while on-field umpires check incoming batters before they take strike.
Match Timing and Intervals
Standard uninterrupted matches consist of 20 overs per side. There is a mandatory 20-minute interval between innings. Strategic Time-Outs are also categorized as official intervals.
To ensure matches progress efficiently, the fielding side is required to maintain a specific over rate; if the 20th over does not commence by the scheduled cessation time, penalties are applied.
In cases of delay, the match duration is reduced at a rate of approximately 14.11 overs per hour of lost time. A minimum of five overs must be bowled to the team batting second to constitute a valid match result.
Fair Play and Penalty Runs
Captains are held responsible for ensuring play adheres to the Spirit of Cricket. The rules define several instances of Unfair Play, such as deliberate attempts by fielders to distract the striker or unauthorized movement by the wicket-keeper before the ball is delivered.
In such cases, umpires may award five penalty runs to the opposing side. Additionally, the Timed Out rule requires an incoming batter to be ready to face the ball within 90 seconds of the previous wicket falling; failure to do so results in the batter being declared out.
The Super Over
If a match ends in a tie, a Super Over is used to determine the winner. Each team faces one over of six balls, and the innings ends if two wickets are lost. If the Super Over itself results in a tie, subsequent Super Overs are played until a winner is decided, provided weather and time allow.
The Timed Out Rule
To maintain the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket, the Timed Out rule is strictly enforced. After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming player must be in position to take strike or for their partner to be ready to receive the next ball within 90 seconds.
If the batter fails to meet this requirement, they will be declared out upon an appeal from the fielding side. This window includes the time taken for the player to exit the field and the new player to enter the playing area.
Unfair Play and Field Responsibilities
The responsibility for fair play lies primarily with the captains, but umpires have the authority to intervene in cases of Unfair Play.
This includes deliberate attempts to distract the striker through noise or movement while the bowler is running in. Additionally, the rules regarding the wicket-keeper and fielders are strict.
Any significant movement by the keeper or fielders after the ball comes into play and before it reaches the striker is considered unfair. If such an event occurs, the umpire will signal a Dead Ball and can award five penalty runs to the batting side.
Hitting the Ball Twice
A batter is protected when defending their wicket but is restricted by the Hit the Ball Twice rule. A batter may hit the ball a second time only for the sole purpose of guarded their wickets.
If the batter deliberately strikes the ball a second time to score runs or for any reason other than protecting the stumps, they will be declared out upon appeal. Any runs scored from such an illegal second strike are voided.
Fielder’s Absence and Penalty Time
If a fielder leaves the field during play, they must inform the umpires, and their absence is strictly tracked. A player who is absent for more than eight minutes cannot bowl or bat until they have been back on the field for an equivalent Penalty Time.
For example, if a fielder is off the pitch for 15 minutes, they must be back on the field for 15 minutes before they are eligible to bowl an over or bat in the innings. This ensures that teams do not rotate players off the field simply to keep them fresh for specific high-intensity moments.
Improvised Training Rules
To ensure equal training opportunities and preserve high-quality playing surfaces, the BCCI has implemented comprehensive new practice protocols for the 2026 IPL season.
Under these regulations, franchises are limited to a set number of pre-season training blocks, each capped at a maximum of 3.5 hours, with a strict mandate that all sessions and warm-up matches played under lights must adhere to this time limit to prevent facility overuse.
To maintain pitch integrity, teams are provided with fresh, dedicated practice wickets and are prohibited from sharing nets, while a mandatory four-day square blackout period before the first home game bars all activity on the main match square.
Furthermore, teams are restricted to just two formal pre-season warm-up matches, which must be conducted on side wickets and are strictly forbidden from holding any practice sessions on scheduled match days.
When does IPL 2026 start and who plays the opening match?
The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28, 2026. The opening match features the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
What happens if a match is washed out due to rain?
During the league stage, if a match cannot be completed due to weather and the minimum of five overs per side hasn't been bowled, the points are shared, with each team receiving one point.
In the playoffs, if a result cannot be achieved on the scheduled day or the reserve day, the team that finished higher in the league table during the regular season is declared the winner.
How can fans watch the IPL 2026 matches?
Matches are broadcast live on the Star Sports Network on television. For digital viewers, the entire season is available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website, where fans can access multiple camera angles, 4K resolution, and commentary in various regional languages.
How many teams are participating in IPL 2026?
The tournament continues with the 10-team format established in recent years.
The competing franchises are Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings.