IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Appoint Parthiv Patel As Batting And Assistant Coach

The Gujarat Titans have appointed former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel as the assistant and batting coach for the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. (More Cricket News)
Ashish Nehra will continue to serve as the head coach, while Parthiv Patel will take on a dual role within the franchise's support staff.
"The Gujarat Titans are pleased to announce the appointment of Parthiv Patel as their new assistant and batting coach. With a distinguished 17-year career as a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Parthiv brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team," the franchise said in a statement.
"As the Titans prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Parthiv's insights into batting techniques and strategies will play a crucial role in enhancing the players' skills.
"Parthiv, who is known for his sharp cricketing acumen and ability to mentor young talent, will strengthen the coaching staff and contribute to player development and performance," GT added in the statement.
Parthiv Patel, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2020, is set to take on his first coaching role in the IPL with Gujarat Titans for the 2025 season.
Following his retirement in 2020, Parthiv Patel worked as a talent scout for Mumbai Indians for three seasons, till 2023. He also served as the batting coach for MI Emirates in the inaugural season of ILT20.
(With PTI inputs)