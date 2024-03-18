After missing the better part of the India vs England Test series at home, middle-order batter KL Rahul is reportedly fit to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. (More Cricket News)
Rahul, who leads Lucknow Super Giants, has been cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but has been advised against wicket-keeping in the first few games, according to a PTI report.
"The NCA has given him clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow on Thursday (March 20) before they travel to Jaipur for the opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. It is understood that he has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in coming days. For first few games, he will only play as pure batter," PTI quoted a BCCI source tracking LSG's developments as saying.
Advertisement
Rahul had suffered a strain in his quadriceps during the first Test against England in Hyderabad, and though the stylish batter was expected to join the team by the third game, he felt a tightness in his muscles and did not take part in the rest of the series.
Rahul has posted a video of his batting, some keeping drills and fielding practice at the NCA.
If Rahul doesn't keep wickets, LSG have two proven keeper in the form of South Africa's Quinton de Kock and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, the latter also being the designated vice-captain for the 2024 season.
Advertisement
But for Rahul, wicketkeeping will be a key aspect of his game if he has to stake claim for a berth in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in June.
"Rahul will not be considered for a top three slot in the Indian T20 team considering his previous performances. He can be that keeper-batter at Nos 5 or 6 if he has a decent IPL. But if he plays purely as a batter, you have a far better option in Rinku Singh, apart from Rishabh Pant, who might just stake a claim with some power-packed performances," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.
(With PTI inputs)