India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update And Playing XI

This is India's first international outing since World Cup win
India will play 11 T20I matches before the next year's T20 World Cup
Vaishnavi Sharma is making her T20 debut in this match
Indian will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 21.
It is the Indian women's team first international assignment since their historic World Cup win last month in Mumbai. India is set to play 11 matches just before the ICC T20 World Cup and this series is the beginning of a new challenge for the Indian team.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will look to find out their prefect T20I combination for the T20 World Cup in these 11 matches starting from the five-match series against Sri Lanka.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update
India won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I will be telecasted on Star Sports network. You can also stream it live on the JioHotstar application and website.