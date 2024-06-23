Cricket

India Women Vs South Africa Women Toss Update, 3rd W-ODI: SA-W Opt To Bat In Bengaluru - Check Playing XIs

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI, PTI Photo
Indian women's team celebrate a fall of South Africa women's team wicket. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

India convincingly won the first ODI by 143 runs. However, the second game went down to the wire as South Africa almost chased down a target of 326, losing by just four runs.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

Both the teams will now travel to Chennai to play an one-off Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from June 28 to July 1, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series at the same venue.

