India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: SA-W Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Summary of this article
South Africa women have won the toss and elected to bowl first
SA-W are leading the series by 1-0
The match is being played at the Kingsmead in Durban
India women will lock horns with South Africa women in 2nd T20I of the five-match series at the Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, April 19.
South Africa are currently leading the series by 1-0 after beating India in the first T20I by 6 wickets.
South Africa put on a clinical show in the first T20I to pull back things from 119/2 in 15 overs to restrict India below 160. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues forged a 71-run third-wicket stand in 51 balls to take India to a strong position, but a fragile middle-order wasn't able to capitalise fully and ended up at a below-par score of 157/7 in 20 overs.
Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, scalping three wickets for just 16 runs in four overs.
In response, South Africa chased down the target with 6 wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen played sound knocks to take the hosts home comfortably at the end.
India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
South Africa women have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India women.
India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Anushka Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba
India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Streaming Details
The 2nd T20I between Indian Women and South Africa Women will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app from 5:30 PM IST.