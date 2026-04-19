India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: SA-W Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: SA-W have won the toss and elected to bowl first against IND-W in the 2nd T20I at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, April 19

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India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I
SA-W won the toss and elected to bowl first against IND-W in Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Photo: X/BCCI Women
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • South Africa women have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • SA-W are leading the series by 1-0

  • The match is being played at the Kingsmead in Durban

India women will lock horns with South Africa women in 2nd T20I of the five-match series at the Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, April 19.

South Africa are currently leading the series by 1-0 after beating India in the first T20I by 6 wickets.

South Africa put on a clinical show in the first T20I to pull back things from 119/2 in 15 overs to restrict India below 160. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues forged a 71-run third-wicket stand in 51 balls to take India to a strong position, but a fragile middle-order wasn't able to capitalise fully and ended up at a below-par score of 157/7 in 20 overs.

Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, scalping three wickets for just 16 runs in four overs.

In response, South Africa chased down the target with 6 wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen played sound knocks to take the hosts home comfortably at the end.

Check out the live score of the match here.

India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

South Africa women have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India women.

India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

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India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Anushka Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Streaming Details

The 2nd T20I between Indian Women and South Africa Women will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app from 5:30 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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