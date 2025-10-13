More than three decades later, India batted for a second time after enforcing the follow-on. In the first of the three-Test matches in 1993, India took a brave call to enforce follow-on after taking an innings lead of 208 runs (371-163) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The visitors scored 286 in the second essay, and India chased the 79-run target for an eight-wicket win (82/2).