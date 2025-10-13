IND Vs WI 2nd Test Day 4: Windies Force India To Bat After Follow On For First Time In...

IND Vs WI 2nd Test Day 4: Collective effort, a rarity from the current Windies' team, made India return to the crease late on Day 4, with the hosts needing a modest target to complete the win at Arun Jaitley Stadium

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4: Shai Hope and John Kampbell
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4: Shai Hope and John Kampbell | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • India remain on the cusp of a series whitewash against West Indies

  • India are 58 runs away from winning the series 2-0

  • However, West Indies fought hard and made India bat after following on

Dominant India were made to bat again after enforcing the follow-on for only the fourth time in their Test cricket history as the West Indies mounted a spirited second-innings resistance. India were chasing a 121-run target in Delhi to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Resuming on the overnight score of 173/2, the Windies batted well past Tea on Day 4 and posted 390 all out. Besides centuries from overnight batters, John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103), Justin Greaves compiled a fine fifty, an unbeaten 50. Captain Roston Chase and last man Jayden Seales also contributed with crucial knocks of 40 and 32 runs, respectively.

This collective effort, a rarity from the current Windies' team, made India return to the crease late on Day 4, with the hosts needing a modest target to complete the win at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The scenario echoed three previous instances when India enforced the follow-on on their rivals and had to bat again.

India batting again after enforcing follow-on

  • vs Pak Delhi 1961 (Draw)

  • vs Eng Kolkata 1993 (Won by 8 wkts)

  • vs Eng Ahmedabad 2012 (Won by 9 wkts)

  • vs WI Delhi 2025

The first came at the same venue in 1961 against Pakistan, a match that ended in a draw. India posted 463, then dismissed Pakistan for 286 in their first innings. Batting to save the 5th Test of the tour, the visitors scored 250 in the second outing. Needing 74 runs for a win, India agreed to a handshake at 16/0.

More than three decades later, India batted for a second time after enforcing the follow-on. In the first of the three-Test matches in 1993, India took a brave call to enforce follow-on after taking an innings lead of 208 runs (371-163) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The visitors scored 286 in the second essay, and India chased the 79-run target for an eight-wicket win (82/2).

And most recently, in 2012, India declared their first innings at 521/8 (Virender Sehwag - 117, Cheteshwar Pujara - 206 not out), then dismissed England for 191 with Pragyan Ojha and Ravichandran Ashwin taking a combined eight wickets. Following on, England rode Alastair Cook's 176 to set a 77-run target (406). Pujara played another unbeaten knock (41) to seal a nine-wicket win in the Ahmedabad tour opener.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 Stumps

The hosts 63/1 in 18 overs when the bails were removed, with KL Rahul (25) and Sai Sudharsan (30) in an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 54 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit 175 in the first innings, hauled out at long-on for eight runs.

India won the first Test in Ahmedabad by innings and 140 runs, inside three days. As things stand, India are third in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 table with 55.56 PCT (three wins, two defeats, and one draw).

The West Indies, four defeats in four, are sixth. And they are staring at another big defeat.

Australia lead the table with a perfect record (three wins), ahead of Sri Lanka (one win and one draw). England and Bangladesh are fourth and fifth, while holders South Africa have started their title defence in Pakistan. New Zealand are yet to take the field in the new WTC cycle.

