India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir Slams Delhi Pitch, Wants More For Fast Bowlers

IND Vs WI Test Series 2025: Despite a 2-0 series win over the West Indies, India's team management -- led by Gautam Gambhir -- has raised concerns over the lack of pace and carry in Delhi, urging for more balanced pitches ahead of the South Africa series

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir Slams Delhi Pitch, Wants More For Fast Bowlers
  • India beat West Indies by 7 wickets, but criticised Delhi pitch

  • Gambhir said the surface lacked carry and didn't help pacers or spinners

  • Bumrah and Siraj were underutilised due to the flat nature of the track

The Indian team management is not happy with the rather placid Feroz Shah Kotla track that was used in the second Test against the West Indies despite winning the game by seven wickets in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In its next Test assignment, against South Africa in Kolkata and Guwahati in November, the team management would like pitches that allow premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to be more effective even though the Proteas will have Kagiso Rabada in the ranks.

The series against South Africa will start on November 14.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir voiced the disappointment of the team management, which felt that neither the medium pacers nor the finger spinners got any purchase off the track.

"I thought that we could have had a better wicket here. Yes, we did get the result on day five, but again, I think the nicks need to carry. I think there has to be something for the fast bowlers as well," Gambhir said after the end of the match which sealed a 2-0 series sweep for the home side.

"I know we keep talking about spinners playing an important role, but when you've got probably two quality fast bowlers in your ranks, you still want them to be in the game as well," Gambhir underlined the importance of Bumrah and Siraj.

Traditionally, Kotla tracks offer slow turn but Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar hardly got any off the surface.

The batters could easily play the spinners off the backfoot if they didn't increase pace in their deliveries.

Gambhir believes that if one wants Test cricket to be alive in India, tracks like Kotla aren't the best.

"There has to be carry. So what we all saw, I thought the carry wasn't there, which was a bit alarming.

"And I think going forward, we can get better wickets in Test cricket because all of us have the responsibility of keeping Test cricket alive," Gambhir said.

