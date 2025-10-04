After conceding a lead of 286 runs, the West Indies lost both openers inside 11 overs
Nitish Kumar Reddy's diving catch dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the 8th over
At lunch on Day 3 in Ahmedabad, the West Indies were 66/5, trailing by 220 runs
It's Lunch on Day 3 of the India vs West Indies first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Saturday. The morning session belonged to the hosts, highlighted by Nitish Kumar Reddy's stunning catch to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul.
The breakthrough came in the eighth over when Mohammed Siraj banged one short into the left-hander. Chanderpaul tried to pull but couldn't keep it down, and Reddy launched himself to his left, clutching the ball with both hands.
Watch the catch here:
West Indies' top order woes continued. And by the 11th over, both openers were back in the hut, with John Campbell falling to Ravindra Jadeja.
With pacers Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah operating in tandem and spinners Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav already among the wickets, the West Indies are under massive pressure to save the Test.
As players break for lunch, the West Indies are 66/5, with Alick Athanaze (27) and Justin Greaves (10) in an unbeaten 20-run stand. They still trail by 220 runs.
India had declared overnight at 448/5 for a commanding 286-run lead. The Indian innings was powered by centuries from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Ravindra Jadeja (104 not out).
The second and final match of the series in New Delhi starts on October 10.