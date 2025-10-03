India Vs West Indies 1st Test: KL Rahul Explains Meaning Of New Celebration After Scoring Century In Ahmedabad

KL Rahul scored century in first India vs West Indies Test in Ahmedabad
He dedicated it to daughter Evaarah, pulling off unique celebration
India lead with 448/5 on Day 2 against West Indies
India's top-order batter KL Rahul made the most of his time at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the second day of the first Test against West Indies, scoring a century off 197 balls. This marked his 11th Test ton and his first on home soil in nearly nine years.
Rahul dedicated this milestone to his daughter Evaarah through a new celebration. After reaching his century, he raised his bat, kissed the Indian badge, and then placed his middle and ring fingers into his mouth.
In a conversation with the broadcasters after stumps, he later explained, “It (celebration) is for my daughter, bro.” His wife, Athiya Shetty, also shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it “The best for his best.”
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcomed their baby daughter, Evaarah, on March 24, 2025. The batter had missed a game for his team, Delhi Capitals, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season to witness her birth.
Rahul Discusses Ahmedabad Conditions
KL Rahul scored a hundred during the first Test at Ahmedabad, ending his long wait for a home ton. His previous hundred on Indian soil was in Chennai in 2016, during the same match where Karun Nair recorded a triple century.
Since then, Rahul built significant confidence from overseas tours, particularly during the England tour, and brought this form to Ahmedabad.
Rahul described the playing conditions, stating, “The conditions here have been really, really challenging physically… it was good for me to have that game and get some miles in.” However, the batter departed soon after lunch when Warrican dissmissed him, concluding his innings.
India's Dominant Second Day
Rahul’s hundred established a strong start for India. Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja then followed with hundreds of their own. India dominated the second day against West Indies, compiling 448/5 by stumps.
India had earlier bowled out West Indies for 162. Jadeja’s hundred also included five sixes off Warrican, a record-shattering feat. This performance gave India a commanding 286-run lead on stumps at Day 2