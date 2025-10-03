India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Hits Century As IND Lead By 56 Runs At Lunch

KL Rahul’s gritty century and Shubman Gill’s fifty powered India to 218/3 at lunch on Day 2, giving them a 56-run lead over West Indies

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 First Session Report
India's KL Rahul, left, plays a shot on the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • KL Rahul scored his 11th Test century and second at home after nine years, taking India to 218/3 at lunch on Day 2 of the opening Test vs West Indies

  • Skipper Shubman Gill made 50 before falling, as India moved 56 runs ahead at the break

  • Rahul, who survived an early edge, brought up his second ton against West Indies and first in India since his 199 vs England in Chennai in 2016

KL Rahul struck his 11th Test ton and second at home after nine years as India reached 218/3 at lunch against the West Indies on the second day of the opening Test on Friday.

Skipper Shubman Gill (50) perished after completing his half-century but India were comfortably ahead by 56 runs at the break.

Rahul batted with resolve and also had his share of luck early in the day when an edge flew between the 'keeper and wide first slip, to score his second Test ton against the West Indies and his first in India since December 2016 when he made 199 against England in Chennai.

At lunch, Rahul, who scored 176 not out in his last outing for India A, was batting on 100 from 192 balls with 12 fours, and he was accompanied by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (14).

Related Content
Related Content

India, who resumed the day at 121/2 and 41 runs in arrears, had bowled out the West Indies for 162 on Thursday.

Gill only had himself to blame for giving away his wicket against the run of play.

Having thoroughly enjoyed a perfect execution of a reverse-sweep four from Rahul on the final ball of the 56th over off Khary Pierre, Gill chose to do the same against Roston Chase (2/37) on the final ball of the next over.

However, the delivery, bowled in line of the off stump, took a leading edge and Justin Greaves at first slip was nimble enough to get in the direction of the ball for an easy grab. Gill fell for 50 off 100 balls with five fours, having added 98 runs for the third wicket with Rahul.

Rahul hit the second ball of the day past the cordon for a boundary but on the final ball of Jayden Seales' over, an outside edge flew between the wicketkeeper and the wide first slip.

To their credit, West Indies pacers were disciplined with their lines which forced the Indian batters to be watchful. The spinners got some turn off the surface, which showed signs of breaking, but not to an extent that would alarm the two sides.

India, adding 97 runs in the first session, took the lead in the 50th over of the innings when Gill cut through the backward point off Pierre for a four.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rahul Falls For 100 After Lunch

  2. NZ Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand Win Toss; Opt To Bowl Against Aussies - Check Playing XIs

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Ends Home Century Drought, Surpasses Rohit’s Opening Record

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  3. Gadkari, Fadnavis Join RSS Centenary Celebrations in Traditional Uniform

  4. Putin to Visit India in December for Annual Summit with PM Modi

  5. Day In Pics: October 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Putin to Visit India in December for Annual Summit with PM Modi

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps