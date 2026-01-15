India Vs USA Toss Update, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: IND Bowling First - Check Playing XI

India face USA in ICC U-19 World Cup Group A match 1
India won the toss and opted to field first
India U19 begin their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA U19 in a Group A clash at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, looking to build on a strong recent run and chase a record-extending sixth title after finishing runners-up in the 2024 final to Australia.
India, the most successful side in tournament history with five previous U19 World Cups, won the toss and opted to bowl, trusting their disciplined bowling attack to make early inroads on a pitch expected to assist the pacers.
The USA, appearing in back-to-back editions and eager to upset the favourites, will test India’s consistency, but the experienced Indian line-up led by Ayush Mhatre remains firm favourites in this opening fixture.
India Vs USA, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Toss Update
India Vs USA, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Playing XI
United States of America U19 (Playing XI): Sahil Garg, Amrinder Gill, Arjun Mahesh(w), Utkarsh Srivastava(c), Ritvik Appidi, Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Nitish Sudini, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Rishabh Shimpi
India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel
India Vs USA, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Squads
India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, RS Ambrish, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia
United States of America U19 Squad: Amrinder Gill, Sahil Garg, Arjun Mahesh(w), Utkarsh Srivastava(c), Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Nitish Sudini, Shiv Shani, Adit Kappa, Sahir Bhatia, Rayaan Taj, Advaith Krishna, Sabrish Prasad, Ritvik Appidi, Rishabh Shimpi