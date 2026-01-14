India Vs USA Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Ayush Mhatre And Co?

India begin their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup campaign against the USA at the Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo from 1:00PM (IST) onwards. Get the live streaming details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India U19 Vs USA 19 Live Streaming
Vaibhav Soryavanshi smashed 127 runs off just 73 balls to take India U19 to a 233 run-win in the 3rd Youth ODI at Benoni. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on the USA in their opening U-19 Cricket World Cup fixture

  • Ayush Mhatre will be leading the side

  • Match to be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website

Practice and warm-ups are done and it is time for the real action to begin at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Title contenders India, led by Ayush Mhatre, open their campaign tomorrow (January 15, Thursday) against minnows the United States of America.

The 5-time champions will be entering the U-19 World Cup with confidence and a sense of vengeance. That's because the Indian team had missed out on two Youth level trophies only last year.

At the Asia Cup Rising Stars, India lost to Bangladesh in the finale before arch-rivals Pakistan thrashed them in the U-19 Asia Cup in Qatar. Most of the players in the current squad were parts of the team that lost those two continental youth finals.

India are coming on the back of a resounding 121-run victory (DLS) over Scotland in their first warm-up game.

14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a blistering 96 off 50 balls. Half-centuries from Vihaan Malhotra (77) and Aaron George (61) helped India post a mammoth 374/8.

However, the second warm-up fixture against England ended in a 20-run defeat (DLS). Despite Abhigyan Kundu’s resilient 82 helping India reach 295/8, England’s Thomas Rew guided his side to victory before rain intervened.

Related Content
Related Content

USA, on the other hand, still minnows in the world of cricket, had a decent performance in their 2 warm-up matches.

In their first match against Zimbabwe, Amrinder Gill led from the front with his 100 off 118 but the game was ultimately abandoned due to rain.

Against Pakistan, the Americans fell short by 69 runs in their chase of 295 runs.

India Vs USA, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the India Vs USA, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match be played?

The Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo will host the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match between India and Zimbabwe on January 15th, Thursday from 1:00PM (IST) onwards.

India Vs USA, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Where To Watch The Match Live?

India Vs USA at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Reaches 100 As NZ Move To 235/3

  2. Virat Kohli Suffers 2023 World Cup Final-Style Dismissal During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI - Video

  3. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With Composed Century From A Delicate Situation In Rajkot

  4. DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Meg Lanning Falls For 54 As Nandni Sharma strikes | UP Warriorz 138/3 (16)

  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 Batter After 5 Years; Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Slide Down

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  2. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  3. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  2. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  3. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  5. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Protest To Persona: How Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity 

  2. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  3. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  4. Operation Sindoor Ongoing, Any Misadventure Will Be Effectively Dealt With: Army Chief Dwivedi

  5. Digvijaya Singh To Vacate Rajya Sabha Seat, Won’t Seek Third Term

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  3. Trump confirms attendance at WEF Davos as India prepares strong delegation

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. Outlook Explainer: Trump’s 25% Iran Tariff Ultimatum, What It Means For India and Global Trade

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in