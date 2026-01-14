India Vs USA Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Ayush Mhatre And Co?

India take on the USA in their opening U-19 Cricket World Cup fixture
Ayush Mhatre will be leading the side
Match to be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website
Practice and warm-ups are done and it is time for the real action to begin at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Title contenders India, led by Ayush Mhatre, open their campaign tomorrow (January 15, Thursday) against minnows the United States of America.
The 5-time champions will be entering the U-19 World Cup with confidence and a sense of vengeance. That's because the Indian team had missed out on two Youth level trophies only last year.
At the Asia Cup Rising Stars, India lost to Bangladesh in the finale before arch-rivals Pakistan thrashed them in the U-19 Asia Cup in Qatar. Most of the players in the current squad were parts of the team that lost those two continental youth finals.
India are coming on the back of a resounding 121-run victory (DLS) over Scotland in their first warm-up game.
14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a blistering 96 off 50 balls. Half-centuries from Vihaan Malhotra (77) and Aaron George (61) helped India post a mammoth 374/8.
However, the second warm-up fixture against England ended in a 20-run defeat (DLS). Despite Abhigyan Kundu’s resilient 82 helping India reach 295/8, England’s Thomas Rew guided his side to victory before rain intervened.
USA, on the other hand, still minnows in the world of cricket, had a decent performance in their 2 warm-up matches.
In their first match against Zimbabwe, Amrinder Gill led from the front with his 100 off 118 but the game was ultimately abandoned due to rain.
Against Pakistan, the Americans fell short by 69 runs in their chase of 295 runs.
The Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo will host the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 match between India and Zimbabwe on January 15th, Thursday from 1:00PM (IST) onwards.
India Vs USA, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Where To Watch The Match Live?
India Vs USA at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.