India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Target Big Knock In Tournament Opener

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a blazing 24-ball 68 for India U-19 against South Africa U-19 in Benoni. | Photo: X/BCCI

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 between India and USA at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Thursday, January 15. Five-time champions India enter the tournament as strong contenders, led by captain Ayush Mhatre. Young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be key for the Boys in Blue. Meanwhile, Pune-born Utkarsh Srivastava will lead USA, but they will face a tough test against an elite opponent. Follow the India U19 vs USA U19 live scores and updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jan 2026, 12:37:57 pm IST India vs USA Live Score, U19 World Cup: Toss Update India U-19 won the toss and opted to bowl first.

15 Jan 2026, 12:37:24 pm IST India vs USA Live Score, U19 World Cup: Live Streaming India Vs USA at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network. Check full live streaming details.

15 Jan 2026, 11:44:26 am IST India vs USA Live Score, U19 World Cup: Match Details Fixture: India vs USA, Match 1

Series: ICC Under-19 World Cup

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST