India will take on Sri Lanka in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
After their disappointing showing against New Zealand, India bounced back to beat Pakistan in their second game, and will be hopeful of riding their momentum wave in their must-win encounter.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have not come to the World Cup party just yet, but will eye a much-needed victory against India, in order to keep their hopes alive.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women: Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women: Head-To-Head In T20Is
Matches Played - 25
India Won - 19
Sri Lanka Won - 5
No Result - 1
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women: Probable Playing XIs
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Sri Lanka XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women: Weather Report
It is expected to be a sunny day in Dubai, with the weather ranging around 36-37 degrees Celsius according to AccuWeather. The fans will be in for a treat under the lights with the rain gods expected not to interfere.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women: Pitch Report
The surface at the Dubai International Stadium in general has been slightly on the slower side, and the new ball tends to swing around. However, with the dew potentially setting for the second innings, it should be a bowl-first wicket.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women: Match Prediction
As per Google trends and comparisons, India start the game as clear favourites at the Dubai International Stadium on October 9.