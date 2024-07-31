India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep

Suryakumar Yadav continues to break records in shortest format and on Tuesday following India's clean sweep of Sri Lanka in the T20I series, the newly-appointed India T20I captain joined an exclusive club of players. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
India defeated Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday in a comeback victory that one point seemed unlikely. The skipper himself chose to bowl the last over when just six runs were left to defend. Somehow, Suryakumar managed to stretch the game into the Super Over where India earned an easy win.
The 33-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Series as India completed a 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka in Pallekele.
This Player of the Series award helped Suryakumar join an elite list of just three players. This was the Indian T20I skipper's fifth Player Of The Series award and he becomes only the fourth player in the format to achieve this feat.
The right-hander joins Australia legend David Warner and veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the list of players with five Player Of The Series awards in T20Is. Suryakumar now remains one shy of Virat Kohli's record of six Player Of The Series awards in the format.
After his match-winning half-century in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar had joined Kohli as the player with most Player of the Match awards in T20Is. Both Kohli and Suryakumar now have 16 Player of the Match trophies to their names.
The 33-year-old is among the best players in the world in T20Is and his numbers speak for themselves. In 71 T20Is, he has already scored 2432 runs at an average of 42.67 and at a strike rate of 168.7. The right-hander also has four T20I centuries which is just one less than the format record of five held by Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma.