The Women's Asia Cup 2024 starts from July 19 and will conclude on July 28 in Sri Lanka. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) are the main organisers of the tournament and will have eight teams play across 10 days with a total of 15 matches. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, and Thailand - will battle for the Women's Asia Cup 2024 crown.
None better to start the tournament with the India vs Pakistan clash that will be played on July 19 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.
India are favourites but Pakistan, under the leadership of Nidar Dar can spring a surprise.
Ahead of the IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 clash, here are the live streaming and telecast details:
When is the IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 encounter?
The IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 encounter is on July 19, Friday.
What time will the IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 encounter start?
The IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 encounter will start at 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 encounter?
The Women’s Asia Cup 2024 matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan
Pakistan: Nida Dar (captain), Iram Javed, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Najiha Alvi, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sundhu, Tasmia Rubab, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan