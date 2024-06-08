Cricket

India Vs Pakistan Head To Head: What Happened In Last Five Matches Between The Arch Rivals

As India takes on Pakistan on Sunday in New York, take a look at how the last five matches between these two teams have unfolded

File
Virat Kohli reacts after guiding India to victory against Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Photo: File
info_icon

Its India vs Pakistan for the first time in New York on Sunday in match 19 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage)

The two teams rarely play each other, but when they do it is nothing short of a spectacle. Stakes are always high and on Sunday they will be even higher for Pakistan.

Pakistan lost to co-hosts USA in their opening encounter and a loss to India would make it really dificult for them to go further in the tournament.

India will be hoping for another good outing after demolishing Ireland in their opening match.

USA have made a rousing start to their first-ever T20 World Cup campaign. - AP/Tony Gutierrez
T20 World Cup: Slow Pitches, Low Scores And A Massive Upset Among Early Tournament Highlights

BY Arijit Ghosh

While the two teams will engage in the high-voltage encounter, the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will also be in focus.

India have lost only once to Pakistan in ICC events but overall it is the latter who have the upper hand. But what about recent matches? Here is how the last five matches between these two teams unfolded.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Ahmedabad

India won by 7 wickets

Five Indian bowlers shared two wickets apiece to bowl out Pakistan for just 191. An astonishing 86 from 63 balls by skipper Rohit Sharma alongside a Shreyas Iyer half-century took India to victory.

Asia Cup 2023 (50 Overs), Pallekele

India won by 228 runs

Rohit Sharma and Co were seen having a rigorous practice session ahead of the infamous India vs Pakistan match which is on 9 June 2024. - PTI
IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Rohit Shrugs Off Injury To Train Hard On Uneven Tracks With Kohli, Surya

BY PTI

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both scored fifties and then Virat Kohli combined with KL Rahul as the duo put up a mammoth 233-run unbeaten stand with both scoring centuries to take India to 356/2. Pakistan were bowled out for just 128 and faced their biggest-ever loss to India.

Asia Cup 2023 (50 Overs), Pallekele

No Result

Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf shared all 10 wickets between themselves but fighting eighties from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya took India to 266. The match could not proceed further due to rain.

Chasing 160, Pakistan bowlers had put them on top as India lost their first four wickets for just 31 runs - X/@T20WorldCup
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Says Should've Won 2022 Melbourne Game Against India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne

India won by 4 wickets

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed scored fifties in an otherwise poor batting outing for Pakistan to push their team to 159/8. India lost four wickets for just 31 before Virat Kohli combined with Hardik Pandya to steer their team closer to the target.

With 28 needed from the last eight balls, Kohli hit Haris Rauf for two memorable sixes and ultimately it was India who came out on top in a crazy match.

T20 Asia Cup 2022, Dubai

Pakistan won by 5 wickets

Virat Kohli's fifty stood out as India set a 183-run target for Pakistan. Mohammed Rizwan cancelled Kohli's half-century with one of his own and Mohammed Nawaz's 20-ball 42 became the difference as Pakistan won on the penultimate ball of the match.

