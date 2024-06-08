Sri Lanka have already been bowled out for 77 and Ireland for 96 in two of the initial games of the tournament. Even then, the chases have not been as easy as would be expected. In the India-Ireland game alone, skipper Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt after being struck on the elbow and Ireland’s Harry Tector needed a concussion test after being hit on the helmet. Rishabh Pant was similarly struck on the body before ending the game with an outrageous reverse scoop.