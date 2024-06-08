PAK Vs USA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Five Biggest Upsets In Tournament's History

Namibia beat Sri Lanka in 2022

A thrashing in every sense. Sri Lanka, the 2014 champions, decided to bowl first at Kardinia Park in Geelong, Australia, and they were in a prime position to dismiss the minnows for a lowly total. But Namibia recovered from 35/3 in the sixth over to post 163/7 Jan Frylinck (44 off 28) and JJ Smit (31 off 16) adding 70 runs in 34 balls for the seventh wicket.