India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

India face New Zealand in 2nd ODI in Rajkot
India lead New Zealand 63-50 in head-to head ODI record
Hosts fancied to win against Kiwis in Rajkot
India head into the second ODI of the three-match series with confidence after edging New Zealand by four wickets in the opener at Vadodara, thanks to a brilliant 93 from Virat Kohli and steady support from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in the chase.
Kohli’s resurgence in ODI cricket has been a key factor for India, blending experience with ruthless intent at the top of the order. India also have home advantage and will look to capitalize on familiar conditions at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, a venue that has historically seen competitive totals and usually favors batting if the surface stays true.
With a series lead of 1-0, India are favorites to clinch the series with another win here. For New Zealand, the 2nd ODI is a crucial opportunity to level the series and regain momentum after a tight loss in the opener. The visitors are yet to win an ODI bilateral series in India and will look to break that pattern by improving their performance with both bat and ball.
India Vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Record In ODIs
The two teams have faced off 121 times in one-day internationals, and India have won 63 of those. The Black Caps have emerged victors 50 times, while one game was tied and seven ended in a no result. Of late, though, India have the wood over the Kiwis, with a 8-0 record in their previous eight meetings. The last time New Zealand beat India in an ODI was all the way back in November 2022 in Auckland.
India Vs New Zealand ODIs: Stats At A Glance
Top run-scorers: Sachin Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in this rivalry with 1,750 runs, scored in 42 matches against the Kiwis. Hot on his heels is Virat Kohli, who has also now reached 1,750 runs in 34 ODIs versus New Zealand, matching Tendulkar’s tally and showcasing his consistency and longevity in the head-to-head contests.
Top wicket-takers: Fast-bowling legend Javagal Srinath is first with 51 wickets from 30 matches at an average of 20.41. Among the current lot, out-of-favour India seamer Mohammed Shami has the best tally (38 wickets from 16 matches at average of 21.15).
India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Match Prediction
Given the home advantage and recent results, India are being considered the favourites in this match. Google gives the Indians an 81% chance of victory, and New Zealand just 19%.
India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox