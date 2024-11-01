India will be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (More Cricket News|Scorecard|Match Blog)
The 30-year-old has been a vital cog in India’s bowling attack, has been ruled out of the Test, after failing to fully recover from a viral illness, and has been rested to manage the workload ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
In Bumrah’s absence, Mohammed Siraj has been slotted in, aiming to strengthen India’s attack as the hosts look to survive a series white-wash.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also confirmed that Bumrah was unavailable for selection for the Wankhede Test.
"Mr Jasprit Bumrah has not fully recovered from his viral illness. He was unavailable for selection for the third Test in Mumbai," BCCI posted.
Playing XIs for Mumbai Test
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj