India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: IND Bowl At The Wankhede - Check Playing XIs

Follow live scores of Day 1 of the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test going on at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai here

Outlook Sports Desk
1 November 2024
1 November 2024
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score AP/Rafiq Maqbool
A match ago, India had not lost a Test series at home in 12 years and New Zealand had not beaten India on Indian soil in a Test series. Both of things are now done and both times are yet again on the verge of history as the third Test match begins in Mumbai today. If India lose, it will be the first ever whitewash in their Test history in a series consisting of at least three matches. New Zealand are already confident and would love to do what no one has ever done. But will India let Kiwis fly again or Rohit Sharma and Co earn a consolation victory? Follow live updates of the opening day of the third Test between India and New Zealand here.
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Playing XIs And Captain Speak

Rohit Sharma: We understand that we haven't played well in this series. Looks like a good pitch. Hopefully we can restrict them as quickly as possible. Our focus is on this Test match. Bumrah is not well, Siraj comes in for him.

Tom Latham: We are gonna have a bat. Looks a good surface, hopefully put a good total on the board. What we did in Bangalore was great, we had to switch quickly to Pune and nothing changes. A new opportunity this game. It's about adapting to the surface as quickly as possible. Santner has got a side strain. Ish Sodhi comes in. Henry is back for Southee.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Toss And Playing XIs

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and opted to bat first in Mumbai.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: All You Need To Know

Get All You Need to Know: Predictions, Head-to-Head, Mumbai Weather Forecast, and Wankhede Pitch Report – Click Here for Full Details

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Head-To-Head

Played: 64

India: 22

New Zealand: 15

Draw: 27

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1: Live Streaming

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test is being broadcast on the Sports18 network in India. It will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. Check full details right here.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 9:30am IST.

