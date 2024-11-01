India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: IND Bowl At The Wankhede - Check Playing XIs

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score AP/Rafiq Maqbool

A match ago, India had not lost a Test series at home in 12 years and New Zealand had not beaten India on Indian soil in a Test series. Both of things are now done and both times are yet again on the verge of history as the third Test match begins in Mumbai today. If India lose, it will be the first ever whitewash in their Test history in a series consisting of at least three matches. New Zealand are already confident and would love to do what no one has ever done. But will India let Kiwis fly again or Rohit Sharma and Co earn a consolation victory? Follow live updates of the opening day of the third Test between India and New Zealand here.

1 Nov 2024, 09:07:10 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Playing XIs And Captain Speak Rohit Sharma: We understand that we haven't played well in this series. Looks like a good pitch. Hopefully we can restrict them as quickly as possible. Our focus is on this Test match. Bumrah is not well, Siraj comes in for him. Tom Latham: We are gonna have a bat. Looks a good surface, hopefully put a good total on the board. What we did in Bangalore was great, we had to switch quickly to Pune and nothing changes. A new opportunity this game. It's about adapting to the surface as quickly as possible. Santner has got a side strain. Ish Sodhi comes in. Henry is back for Southee. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

1 Nov 2024, 09:04:00 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Toss And Playing XIs New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and opted to bat first in Mumbai.

1 Nov 2024, 08:52:38 am IST India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Head-To-Head Played: 64 India: 22 New Zealand: 15 Draw: 27

