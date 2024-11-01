India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: IND Bowl At The Wankhede - Check Playing XIs

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Playing XIs And Captain Speak
Rohit Sharma: We understand that we haven't played well in this series. Looks like a good pitch. Hopefully we can restrict them as quickly as possible. Our focus is on this Test match. Bumrah is not well, Siraj comes in for him.
Tom Latham: We are gonna have a bat. Looks a good surface, hopefully put a good total on the board. What we did in Bangalore was great, we had to switch quickly to Pune and nothing changes. A new opportunity this game. It's about adapting to the surface as quickly as possible. Santner has got a side strain. Ish Sodhi comes in. Henry is back for Southee.
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Toss And Playing XIs
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: All You Need To Know
Get All You Need to Know: Predictions, Head-to-Head, Mumbai Weather Forecast, and Wankhede Pitch Report – Click Here for Full Details
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Head-To-Head
Played: 64
India: 22
New Zealand: 15
Draw: 27
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1: Live Streaming
The India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test is being broadcast on the Sports18 network in India. It will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. Check full details right here.
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 9:30am IST.