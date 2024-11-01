Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Prediction, Head To Head, Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Keep reading to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, predicted line-ups, head to head record and match prediction for the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's World Test Championship final dreams will be on line when they play New Zealand for the third and final Test of the series in Mumbai starting Friday. (Preview | More Cricket News)

Rohit Sharma and Co need to win around four of their remaining six Test matches in the 2023-25 cycle. After the third Test against New Zealand, India play five Tests against Australia in Australia. A loss in the third match will mean that India would need a series win in Australia to go to the final.

Having already broken India's 12-year unbeaten Test series record, New Zealand are now aiming at another slice of history. No team in history has clean swept India in India in a three-Test series. New Zealand will look to continue doing the good work and earn another historic achievements.

Keep reading to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, predicted line-ups, head to head record and match prediction for the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Probable XI

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj

Probable XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Wankhede Pitch Report

Pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be dry and if that is the case, it will start helping spinners quite early in the game. Mumbai surfaces are already known for their bounce and expect spinners to trouble the batters as the game progresses.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Mumbai Weather Forecast

Mumbai weather update for 3rd India vs New Zealand Test
India Vs New Zealand Test Head to Head Record

Played: 64

India: 22

New Zealand: 15

Draw: 27

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Prediction

Google predictor gives India 72% chance of winning the Test match and finish the series 2-1. New Zealand get only 19% chance to clean sweep India.

