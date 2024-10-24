Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: 'Future Of India' Washington Sundar Makes A Return After Three Years

Playing for Tamil Nadu against Delhi, Sundar scored an impressive 152 runs off 269 balls, including 19 fours and a six, while batting at the unfamiliar position of No. 3

Washington-Sundar-India-vs-New-Zealand-File-Photo
Washington Sundar is part of the 2nd IND vs NZ Test. Photo: File
info_icon

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has made a return to the Test side after he was included in the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand on Thursday. Sundar has been in scintillating form off-late in the Ranji Trophy. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Playing for Tamil Nadu against Delhi, Sundar scored an impressive 152 runs off 269 balls, including 19 fours and a six, while batting at the unfamiliar position of No. 3.

Sundar makes his return to the Test squad after three years, his last Test being in March 2021, wherein he was a vital figure in India's memorable victory against Australia in the 2020-21 season.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, centre, speaks to the umpires after bad light stopped play on day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India To Decide On Bumrah's Workload After Pune Test

BY PTI

Sundar's batting Down Under helped India clinch a historic win at the Gabba as India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In that series, the all-rounder scored 265 runs across four Tests, including three half-centuries, and took six wickets.

Former coach Ravi Shastri too praised the 25-year-old stating Sundar 'was the future' of Team.

"He is going to be one of India's leading allrounders," Shastri was quoted speaking on ESPNcricinfo's analysis show T20 Time:Out.

"He is the future. You have [Ravindra] Jadeja today. Three years down the line, if Jadeja is still fit, he will play. There is Axar [Patel] around. But this guy is your premier allrounder across all three formats of the game. Hear what I am saying. Three formats of the game."

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

