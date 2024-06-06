Cricket

IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma Says He Is Unsure What To Expect From Nassau County Pitch

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma isn't sure what the Nassau County pitch might offer for the upcoming Ind vs Pak clash on June 9

X/CricCrazyJohns
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

India captain Rohit Sharma wasn't exactly pleased with the disconcerting bounce on offer from the virgin drop-in track at the Nassau County ground that left him with a bruised right bicep ahead of the important T20 World Cup game against Pakistan here on Sunday. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

However, contrary to what his skipper thought, key pacer Jasprit Bumrah won't mind such conditions which are rarely available back home in India.

Rohit scored 52 off 37 balls before being forced to retire hurt after a delivery from Ireland pacer Josh Little bounced a tad extra and he missed a pull-shot before getting hit on the bicep area of his right arm.

"Yeah, just a little sore (the arm). I said it at the toss as well. Quite unsure of what to expect from the pitch. Not aware on what it is to play like on a pitch that's five months old," Rohit said with a straight face at the presentation ceremony.

India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger
IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leaves Field In Pain After Half-Century

BY Jagdish Yadav

But, the irritation about the variable bounce which led to the ball kicking from length did seem to bother him.

"I don't think the wicket settled down even when we batted second. There was enough for the bowlers," the Indian skipper said as his pace quartet had Ireland bowled out for 96 in 16 overs.

With three of his four pacers having played enough Tests, the conditions were just what the doctors ordered.

"Try to hit those lengths consistently. That's what pretty much what you have got to do. All these guys have played a lot of Test cricket. Arshdeep is the only guy who hasn't. His two wickets upfront set the tone for us."

Having brought four spinners, Rohit isn't sure if they would be required in New York at least.

"Don't think we can play four spinners here (laughs). When we picked the team, we wanted to have the balance. If conditions are there for seamers, we wanted to have that. Spin will play a part later on (West Indies).

"Today was a four-seamer pitch and we still managed to get two spinners who are all-rounders."

However, the Indian skipper isn't sure what will be there on offer during Sunday's Pakistan game.

"I don't know what to expect from the pitch to be honest. We will prepare as if the conditions are going to be like this (for Pakistan game). This is going to be a kind of game where all XI of us will need to contribute."

On his own innings, he was happy to start the tournament on a good note.

"It was scratchy, but good to spend some time in the middle and understand what kind of shots to play there."

Bumrah, who had figures of 2/6 in 3 overs, obviously has no complaints about the conditions.

"Coming from India, with the ball seaming around, I wouldn't complain when there's help for bowlers. In this format, you have to adapt to the conditions, you have to be proactive," he said.

"Trying to stick to the plans and trying to go back to what has worked for me. You always want to cover all the bases in these conditions. You got to be prepared, very happy with the outing today."

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling admitted that the Indians didn't leave them with too much room to chance their arms.

"We needed to put a bit of pressure back on the Indian bowlers. They didn't really miss that often. Their groupings and lengths were outstanding."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karni Sena Chief Murder: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Designated Terrorist Goldy Brar And 11 Others
  2. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  3. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  4. INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi
  5. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
Entertainment News
  1. Wendell Pierce Says White Owner Denied His Application To Rent New York Apartment: Bigots Are Real
  2. Taraji P Henson To Host BET Awards 2024 For Third Time
  3. Jackie and Ayesha Shroff Celebrate Their 47th Wedding Anniversary
  4. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures
  5. Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles
Sports News
  1. NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel Handed Powerlifter Sandeep Kaur 10-Year Ban
  2. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  3. French Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva Upsets Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Semi-final
  4. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leaves Field In Pain After Half-Century
  5. Serie A: Vincenzo Italiano Named Thiago Motta's Replacement At Bologna
World News
  1. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  2. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
  3. Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!
  4. Meet The Joro Spider: Harmless Giants Spotted In Maryland, Set To Invade New Jersey And New York
  5. UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Sports News Highlights: Mirra Andreeva Stuns World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka To Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meeting After Poll Results; Stalin Meets Naidu At Delhi Airport | Highlights, June 5