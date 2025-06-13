Cricket

India Vs England Test Series: All-Time Leading Run Scorers And Wicket-Takers

As a new chapter begins under the leadership of Shubman Gill for India in their Test cricket against England, let's have a look back at the figures who’ve defined this rivalry over the decades

Joe Root became England's all-time Test run-scorer. Photo: File
The stage is set for one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries to reignite as India and England lock horns in a five-match Test series starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Spanning five venues--Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval--the Anderson-Tendulkar series will witness India’s next generation step into the spotlight.

With Indian legends Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin missing from the lineup, the visitors will be led by a new skipper in Shubman Gill. Rishabh Pant is returning to the red-ball format as vice-captain and wicketkeeper.

For England, all-rounder Ben Stokes returns from a hamstring injury to lead the Three Lions. The 34-year-old’s comeback is complemented by a few surprises in England’s squad, including the recall of Jamie Overton and the return of the Indian Premier League 2025 breakout star Jacob Bethell.

India Vs England Test: Most Run Scorers And Wicket Takers

As a new chapter begins, let's have a look back at the figures who’ve defined this rivalry over the decades.

Most Runs in India-England Tests (All-Time)

Joe Root (England):

Matches: 30

Innings: 55

Runs: 2,846

Average: 58.08

Highest Score: 218

Fours: 306 | Sixes: 8

Joe Root is a modern-day giant in red-ball cricket and stands as England’s all-time leading run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. He holds the national record for the most Test centuries (36) as well as the most ODI tons (18). In June 2022, he became just the second Englishman--and the 14th player overall--to reach 10,000 Test runs.

Most Wickets Taken in India-England Tests (All-Time)

James Anderson (England):

Matches: 39

Innings: 73

Wickets: 149

Balls Bowled: 8,318

Best Bowling: 5/20

Economy: 2.73

James Anderson is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in red-ball cricket history. With 704 wickets in 188 Test matches, he holds the record for the most wickets by a pacer. His 188 appearances also make him the second-most capped player in Test cricket overall.

India Tour Of England 2025 Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk/vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England: Ben Stokes (capt), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wkt), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

