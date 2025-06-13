Cricket

India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know

India has toured England 19 times for Test series, but victories have been few and far between. England has won 14 of those series, India only 3 — in 1971, 1986, and 2007 — with two drawn, including the riveting 2-2 finish in 2021–22

Virat Kohli Joe Root
IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About India's Make Or Break Match Photo: File photo
info_icon

Few rivalries in cricket carry the richness of history, emotion, and competitive spirit quite like India vs England in Test cricket. Born at Lord’s in 1932 — a match that marked India’s debut on the international stage — this duel has evolved over nearly a century into one of the game’s most storied battles.

For India, England has long been both a proving ground and a source of heartbreak. But across the decades, iconic moments and breakthrough wins have shaped a fierce and evolving rivalry that continues to define the legacy of both cricketing giants.

Ben Stokes reacts after being after dismissed by Kavem Hodge - | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
India Tour Of England: ENG Announce 14-Member Squad For 1st Test Against IND - See Who Made Cut

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India has toured England 19 times for Test series, but victories have been few and far between. England has won 14 of those series, India only 3 — in 1971, 1986, and 2007 — with two drawn, including the riveting 2-2 finish in 2021–22. English conditions, known for their swing and seam, have historically exposed subcontinental batting techniques and tested India's mental resilience.

Some of India’s most crushing defeats have come here, including a 5-0 whitewash in 1959 and a 4-0 rout in 2011. Yet, each of India’s rare series wins in England has marked a pivotal turning point in the team’s evolution.

Historic Highs and Defining Series

The 1971 series win under Ajit Wadekar stands as a watershed moment. After decades of English dominance, India triumphed 1–0, thanks to the magical leg-spin of Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, who took six wickets in the decisive third Test at The Oval. It was India’s first-ever series win in England and a symbolic assertion of its arrival as a competitive Test nation.

In 1986, Kapil Dev’s team carried that legacy forward with a commanding 2-0 series victory. Indian batsmen, including Dilip Vengsarkar, flourished even in hostile conditions, and the bowlers delivered clinical performances. It was a series that reflected a growing confidence and composure in overseas conditions.

Two decades later, in 2007, Rahul Dravid’s India scripted a historic 1–0 win — their first in England since 1986. Powered by Zaheer Khan’s swing bowling and solid batting performances from legends like Tendulkar, Laxman, and Ganguly, India asserted itself as a team that could not only compete but win in England.

Yet the rivalry hasn't been one-sided. England’s 2011 whitewash of India was a rude awakening for the visitors. Alastair Cook and James Anderson led a dominant English side that dismantled India 4–0, prompting soul-searching and a rebuild within Indian cricket. The tables turned again in 2012 when England, led by Cook, pulled off a rare 2–1 series win in India — a masterclass in leadership and spin-bowling from Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann.

A New Era Awaits

Perhaps the most gripping modern chapter came in the unfinished 2021–22 series. Played across two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India took a stunning 2–1 lead after unforgettable wins at Lord’s and The Oval.

From the Shami-Bumrah batting partnership at Lord’s to the relentless pace attack that rattled England’s top order, this was a team transformed — aggressive, confident, and united. Though England won the rescheduled final Test at Edgbaston to level the series, it marked a turning point for India’s overseas ambitions.

As the next chapter approaches in June 2025, the stakes remain high. With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin retired and Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara not in the squad, the leadership mantle passes to Shubman Gill. India’s young brigade, flanked by seasoned stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, now faces the challenge of rewriting history in one of the toughest cricketing landscapes.

Indian players walk off the field during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia. - |Photo: AP
Shubman Gill Named India’s Test Captain Ahead Of England Tour 2025 – Know Details

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The five-Test series, beginning at Headingley, offers not just a fresh contest, but a shot at glory — and perhaps, India’s first series win in England since 2007.

Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.

To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths
  2. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  3. NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?
  4. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
  5. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  6. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  7. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  8. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign