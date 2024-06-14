Cricket

India Vs Canada T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head To Head Record, Top Scorer, Highest Wicket-Taker

Here are all the key numbers you should be aware of ahead of the India-Canada clash in Florida

AP/Adam Hunger
India's Arshdeep Singh, right, and Hardik Pandya celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

With an aim to finish unbeaten in Group A, India will be up against Canada on Saturday in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida. (Streaming Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

This is the last group game for India in the United States before the Rohit Sharma-led side leaves for the Caribbean islands where they play the Super 8 stage.

Indian team has looked in fine touch winning all the three games that they have played so far in the competition. The Men In Blue demolished Ireland in the opening game and then won a close encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. In their last game, India defeated co-hosts USA but the home team gave a good fight.

While the bowling has clicked in all games, it is the form of Virat Kohli that will be a concern for India.

India's Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after the dismissal of United States' captain Aaron Jones during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. - (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33 Preview: All Eyes On Virat Kohli's Form

BY PTI

Canada's win against Ireland came in between their two losses, first to USA and then to Pakistan in their last match.

Here are all the key numbers you should be aware of ahead of the India-Canada clash in Florida.

India Vs Canada Head To Head

India and Canada have never faced each other in a T20I.

India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of United States' Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. - AP/Adam Hunger
India Vs USA: Arshdeep Singh Creates Massive T20 World Cup Record For India With His 9/4

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Canada Top Run Scorers

Canada's top run scorer in this tournament is Nicholas Kirton who has scored 101 runs so far in three outings.

India's top scorer in this World Cup is Rishabh Pant who has 96 runs in three innings.

India Vs Canada Highest Wicket Takers

With five wickets in three innings, Deylon Heylinger is Canada's top wicket taker in this tournament.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya are India's highest wicket taker with both having seven wickets in this World Cup.

