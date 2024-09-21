Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh: Jaiswal Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 51-Year Test Record

India’s batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has scripted history by breaking a 51-year record held by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Yashasvi-Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal hits fifty. Photo: X/ @BCCI
info_icon

The 22-year-old, who is playing his 10th Test, now holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian batter in the first ten Tests, moving past Gavaskar's 978 runs.

The 22-year-old, who is playing his 10th Test, now holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian batter in the first ten Tests, moving past Gavaskar’s 978 runs. 

While he managed just 10 in the second innings, he made a promising half-century in tough, overcast, seaming conditions in the first, taking him to a total of 1,094 runs.

Jaiswal’s hunger for runs in the longest format of the game sees him just behind Don Bradman, Everton Weekes, and George Headley for batters after first 10 Tests.

Yashasvi Jaiswal. - AP/R Senthilkumar
India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Most Runs After First 10 Tests

- Don Bradman (Australia) - 1,446 runs

- Everton Weekes (West Indies) - 1,125 runs

- George Headley (West Indies) - 1,102 runs

- Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 1,094 runs

- Mark Taylor (Australia) - 1,088 runs

Jaiswal has had a brilliant year for India in 2024, making 806 runs in just 13 innings, and his incredible consistency has also made him the highest run-getter for India across formats in 2024.

The Suriya-born batter has played 10 Tests, and 23 T20Is for the national side, scoring 1094 and 723 runs at an average of 64.45 and 36.15 respectively. 

