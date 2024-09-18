Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh Prediction, 1st Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test of their two-match series? What is the head-to-head record? How will the pitch play?

Rohit Sharma trains ahead of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Unlike their previous Test encounters, the Indian team will not expect a meek display from Bangladesh when the two sub-continental rivals face off in the first Test, in Chennai starting Thursday, September 19, 2024. (Streaming | Key BattlesPreview)

Bangladesh are fresh off a historic 2-0 series sweep against Pakistan, and would be brimming with confidence. India's 40-4 (win-loss) home Test record over the last 10 years is awe-inspiring, but there is a small crack, which is getting more pronounced in the past three years, especially when it comes to batting against spin.

Bangladesh team after winning the series against Pakistan
Bangladesh's Epic Win In Pakistan

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Virat Kohli, in particular has waned against the tweakers, given his absolute dominance before that. Since 2021, his numbers against spin have dipped - an average of 30 in 15 Tests in this period.

Bangladesh have potent spinners in left-armers Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who can hurt any opposition on their day. It thus will be the battle of Indian top and middle-order batting against the Bangladeshi spinners that could decide the outcome of the match.

Who will win in the India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test of their two-match series? What is the head-to-head record? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

India Vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced off 13 times in Test matches. India have won 11 of those games, while two have ended in draws. Bangladesh are yet to beat India in a Test.

India Vs Bangladesh Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

(from L to R) Ajit Agarkar, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at a nets session in Chennai ahead of the first Test between India and Bangladesh.
Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Open Up On Delhi Days, Altercations And Love For Test Cricket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep/Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana.

India Vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a red-soil wicket with some grass still on it, perhaps left to bind the surface. The track should offer good bounce. Wear and tear and hence, help for the spinners could come along as the match progresses, due to the heat that Chennai is expected to present.

India Vs Bangladesh Prediction

Google gives India an 83% winning chance against Bangladesh's 7%, with 10% probability of a draw.

