Cricket

IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Suspense Over Pitch Continues As Two Strips Laid At Green Park Stadium

Reports suggest that one is the usual black soil Kanpur pitch which stays slow and low and assists spinners as the game progresses. The other reportedly is a surface less dry than usual where the ball might zip like it did in Chennai

India-bangladesh-cricket-test
Indian players Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and coach Gautam Gambhir. Photo: AP/Vijay Verma
info_icon

Both India and Bangladesh remain unsure of the pitch on which the second Test between the two sides will be played as the ground staff at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium have laid two different surfaces. (More Cricket News)

Reports suggest that one is the usual black soil Kanpur pitch which stays slow and low and assists spinners as the game progresses. The other reportedly is a surface less dry than usual where the ball might zip like it did in Chennai.

Representatives from both the sides said they had no idea about which pitch will be used.

Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on match eve. - AP/Ajit Solanki
IND Vs BAN Kanpur Test: Green Park Stadium's C Stand 'Unsafe'; Only Limited Seats Up For Sale

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I don't know which surface we are going to play on yet. But both the pitches look pretty good. Kanpur is often known to have good pitches. I am not sure about the bounce yet" India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said.

"With the conditions and the forecast, it is going to be interesting as to how when we turn up to go in the morning, the conditions are. A lot will depend on that. It is too early for us to judge and decide or have any sort of thought process on the pitch or the conditions," he added.

"Yes I had a look at [the pitch]," Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe had said. "But the groundsman has prepared two pitches. We don't know on which we will play on. Tomorrow we will find out."

Curator Shiv Kumar had said that the pitch would be a bit like Chennai.

"There will be that Chennai match feeling. It will have something for everyone. It will offer bounce in the first two sessions and it will be pretty good for batting for the first two days. Then, the spinners will come into play on the last three days," curator Shiv Kumar told PTI.

Both teams played three seamers in their playing 11 in the first Test which India won by 280 runs. However, if the pitch assists spinners, they might be tempted to bring in an extra spinner into the side.

India had played three spinners when they last played in Kanpur in 2021 against New Zealand. However, with the weather expected to be overcast, both teams are still brainstorming their final elevens.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN Kanpur Test: Green Park Stadium's C Stand 'Unsafe'; Only Limited Seats Up For Sale
  2. SL Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal Century Sets Stage For Big Sri Lanka Score
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Pitch Report: Expectations From Kanpur's Unpredictable Green Park Stadium
  4. IND Vs BAN: India The Toughest Assignment, Pitches Don't Matter Much - Shakib Al Hasan
  5. India Vs Australia: Pujara Will Be A Big Miss, Reckons Vihari; Names This Player To Be Crucial
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 1-0 CFC, Fanai's Strike Clinches White Brigade's First Victory
  2. Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25: MSC's Historic Win With Lalremsanga Fanai's Sole Goal
  3. Man City Vs Newcastle, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Players To Watch Out For
  4. Luis Enrique Not Concerned By Recent PSG Form: 'It's Part Of The Process'
  5. East Bengal Vs FC Goa Preview, Indian Super League 2024-25: Red And Gold Brigade Search For First Win
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  2. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  3. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  4. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  5. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Such Decision Taken': Himachal Govt Denies Vikramaditya Singh's Claims On Display Of Street Vendors' Details
  2. Government Blocks Websites Exposing Aadhaar, PAN Information
  3. 2 States, 2 Death Penalties In One Day Under POCSO Act; Another Gets Rigorous Imprisonment
  4. Mpox Advisory: Health Secretary Advises States And UTs To Strengthen Preventive Measures | Key Details
  5. Paracetamol, Pan-D Among 50+ Drugs Flagged As 'Not Of Standard Quality' | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Deep Divide Rises Within Israeli Government As Tensions Escalate In Lebanon, Gaza | What We Know
  2. David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained
  3. Russia-Ukraine: Overnight Russian Airstrikes Target Kyiv For 5 Hours, Hit Power Grids
  4. Hezbollah Drone Commander Killed In Beirut Strikes; Israel Rejects Call For Ceasefire | Key Developments
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match