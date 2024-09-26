IND Vs BAN Kanpur Test: Green Park Stadium's C Stand 'Unsafe'; Only Limited Seats Up For Sale

The C stand of Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, which will host the India-Bangladesh second Test, has been deemed unsafe following an inspection by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department. (More Cricket News)
Sanjay Kapoor, the venue director, told ESPNCricinfo that even though the inspection which took place on Tuesday was a routine one, some seats in the stand were deemed unsafe.
The officials from the PWD have advised the stadium authorities to not fill the stand up to its full capacity. The C stand has an upper block and a lower block. As per the stadium authorities, the upper block with capacity of 4800 will only be partially filled while the lower block can be filled fully.
"About 1750 seats of the upper block of are still available for spectators," Kapoor told ESPNCricinfo, "We are going for full capacity in the lower block."
“The PWD has raised some issues and we have agreed that we will not sell all the tickets of Balcony C,” UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee told The Indian Express. “We have been told to sell only 1700 tickets for the stand, which has a capacity of 4,800. The repair work will continue for the next couple of days."
The floodlights at the stadium have also been a concern but the venue director insisted that arrangements are in place.
Apart from this, all the floodlights are fine and ready to use. To avoid the terror of monkeys, we have made two-tier arrangements," he said.
The second Test between India and Bangladesh which starts Friday, September 26 is the first international match in Kanpur since 2021 when India hosted New Zealand for a Test match. Bad lighting had affected that match too as the Kiwis had managed to eke out a draw.