Cricket

IND Vs BAN Kanpur Test: Green Park Stadium's C Stand 'Unsafe'; Only Limited Seats Up For Sale

The C stand has an upper block and a lower block. As per the stadium authorities, the upper block with capacity of 4800 will only be partially filled while the lower block can be filled fully

India-vs-bangladesh-green-park-stadium
Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on match eve. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

The C stand of Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, which will host the India-Bangladesh second Test, has been deemed unsafe following an inspection by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department. (More Cricket News)

Sanjay Kapoor, the venue director, told ESPNCricinfo that even though the inspection which took place on Tuesday was a routine one, some seats in the stand were deemed unsafe.

The officials from the PWD have advised the stadium authorities to not fill the stand up to its full capacity. The C stand has an upper block and a lower block. As per the stadium authorities, the upper block with capacity of 4800 will only be partially filled while the lower block can be filled fully.

Bangladesh all rounder-Shakib Al Hasan. - Photo: X | Akshay Tadvi
Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"About 1750 seats of the upper block of are still available for spectators," Kapoor told ESPNCricinfo, "We are going for full capacity in the lower block."

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association had also said that some tickets will not be sold.

“The PWD has raised some issues and we have agreed that we will not sell all the tickets of Balcony C,” UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee told The Indian Express. “We have been told to sell only 1700 tickets for the stand, which has a capacity of 4,800. The repair work will continue for the next couple of days."

The floodlights at the stadium have also been a concern but the venue director insisted that arrangements are in place.

Apart from this, all the floodlights are fine and ready to use. To avoid the terror of monkeys, we have made two-tier arrangements," he said.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh which starts Friday, September 26 is the first international match in Kanpur since 2021 when India hosted New Zealand for a Test match. Bad lighting had affected that match too as the Kiwis had managed to eke out a draw.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Suspense Over Pitch Continues As Two Strips Laid At Green Park Stadium
  2. IND Vs BAN Kanpur Test: Green Park Stadium's C Stand 'Unsafe'; Only Limited Seats Up For Sale
  3. SL Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal Century Sets Stage For Big Sri Lanka Score
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Pitch Report: Expectations From Kanpur's Unpredictable Green Park Stadium
  5. IND Vs BAN: India The Toughest Assignment, Pitches Don't Matter Much - Shakib Al Hasan
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 1-0 CFC, Fanai's Strike Clinches White Brigade's First Victory
  2. Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25: MSC's Historic Win With Lalremsanga Fanai's Sole Goal
  3. Man City Vs Newcastle, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Players To Watch Out For
  4. Luis Enrique Not Concerned By Recent PSG Form: 'It's Part Of The Process'
  5. East Bengal Vs FC Goa Preview, Indian Super League 2024-25: Red And Gold Brigade Search For First Win
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  2. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  3. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  4. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  5. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Such Decision Taken': Himachal Govt Denies Vikramaditya Singh's Claims On Display Of Street Vendors' Details
  2. Government Blocks Websites Exposing Aadhaar, PAN Information
  3. 2 States, 2 Death Penalties In One Day Under POCSO Act; Another Gets Rigorous Imprisonment
  4. Mpox Advisory: Health Secretary Advises States And UTs To Strengthen Preventive Measures | Key Details
  5. Paracetamol, Pan-D Among 50+ Drugs Flagged As 'Not Of Standard Quality' | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Deep Divide Rises Within Israeli Government As Tensions Escalate In Lebanon, Gaza | What We Know
  2. David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained
  3. Russia-Ukraine: Overnight Russian Airstrikes Target Kyiv For 5 Hours, Hit Power Grids
  4. Hezbollah Drone Commander Killed In Beirut Strikes; Israel Rejects Call For Ceasefire | Key Developments
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match