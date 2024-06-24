Team India are on a superb run at the moment in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and face Mitchell Marsh-led Australia in a crucial Super 8 encounter on Monday, June 24. (Key Battles | Streaming | Full Coverage)
However, ahead of the tie, fans of the Indian cricket team were made to remind of the painful ODI World Cup 2023 final that broke a million hearts last year.
India were on a similar run back then and ended up losing in the final to the Aussies. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to X (formerly Twitter) to apply some more burn on the wounded with his cryptic post.
Dhawan shared a billboard image that read, ""Vaishali, I am over you. Not yours, Khanna." His caption read, "Men can get over anything, but not 19th November." It was Nov 19 that India lost the final to Australia in the ODI World Cup.
Fans replied to Dhawan wherein they commented with their take on the post
One fan wrote, "Paji please stop posting about 19th Nov".
While another fan said that life hasn't been the same since Nov 19.
Talking about Team India, the Rohit Sharma-led side have beaten the likes of Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the Super 8s. A victory of Aussies will be enough to send the Men In Blue through to the semi-final.