India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Rahul And Bumrah Put IND In Control - Data Debrief

Following a first day that saw 17 wickets fall, India's openers were rarely troubled as they cruised through the remainder of the session to give the tourists a comfortable lead

India Vs Australia, 1st Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put India in control of their first Test against Australia
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's unbroken century partnership put India in complete control of their first Test against Australia on day two in Perth. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Jaiswal (90 not out) and Rahul (62 not out) left India 172-0 at stumps, extending their advantage to 218 runs after the hosts were bowled out for 104. 

Australia resumed on 67-7 but were only able to add 37 runs to their overnight total, with Jasprit Bumrah completing a five-for with the dismissals of Pat Cummins (three) and Alex Carey (21) early on. 

Nathan Lyon followed shortly after, but Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood added 25 from 110 before Starc edged India debutant Harshit Rana (3-48) behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, is congratulated by KL Rahul for completing his fifty on the second day of the first Test between Australia and India in Perth. - AP/Trevor Collens
India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Jaiswal-Rahul Masterclass Puts Visitors In Driver's Seat

BY PTI

After a tentative start to India's chase, Jaiswal and Rahul eventually found their groove, though the former was fortunate to see his attempted drive dropped by Usman Khawaja at second slip when on 51.

Following a first day that saw 17 wickets fall, India's openers were rarely troubled as they cruised through the remainder of the session to give the tourists a comfortable lead. 

Data Debrief: Trouble in Paradise

Only four Tests have been played at the Optus Stadium in Perth and all have been won by Australia, but they face a huge task of maintaining that perfect record.

The hosts' total of 104 runs was also their fourth-lowest score against India in Tests and ninth-lowest at home since 1900.

And while Jaiswal and Rahul will receive plaudits for their showing with the bat, Bumrah starred with the ball. He struck with his opening delivery of the day and has now claimed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests and ninth outside Asia – the latter stat seeing him equal Kapil Dev's record for India.

