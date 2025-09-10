USA 2-0 Japan: Mauricio Pochettino Calls For Patience On USMNT Project

USA vs Japan: The USA have now won 11 of their 15 all-time matches in Columbus (73.3%), the highest winning percentage in any city in which the team has played 12 or more times

usa vs japan international friendly
United States boss Mauricio Pochettino shares a handshake with Max Arfsten
Mauricio Pochettino insisted criticism of his United States team should be aimed at him and not his players following their 2-0 win over Japan in an international friendly. 

Pochettino came into the match at Lower.com Field under pressure after going seven games without a victory following Saturday's underwhelming defeat to South Korea. 

However, the Five Stripes were able to halt their poor run of form, with goals in either half from Alex Zendejas and Folarin Balogun sealing a comfortable victory for the USA. 

It was a dominant display by Pochettino's team, who ended the match with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.97 from their 11 shots to Japan's 1.08 from their 11 attempts.

United States' Alejandro Zendejas reacts after scoring during the first half of a friendly soccer match against Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. - | Photo: AP/Jeff Dean
USA 2-0 Japan, International Friendly: Zendejas, Balogun Strike As USMNT Seal Vital Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The USA have now won 11 of their 15 all-time matches in Columbus (73.3%), the highest winning percentage in any city in which the team has played 12 or more times. 

And Pochettino called for more patience with a project that only began 12 months ago. 

"I prefer that people criticise me, but don't touch the players," Pochettino said. "I hope in the future, criticise me, criticise me, but let the player play free, go and perform.

"I know when you criticise or make an opinion, because sometimes you can observe something different from different perspectives. 

"I know this is good for us to see and to read. Keep going in this way, because that makes us better.

"[We've needed] time because the players need to know us, the staff need to know us, we need to adapt to them, we need to adapt to the player. 

"We need to know the players, that is a big picture that we talk [about], but sometimes people want the result tomorrow, and why you don't call this [player] or call another.

"The most important is the process. The most important today, [is it about] winning or losing? No, it's about the process. It's about the player really believing in what we are doing.

"That they respect us, how we respect them. We are capable of building that relationship. Give time to the process and the process is going to work, for sure."

A player who impressed against Japan was Zendejas, who brilliantly volleyed Max Arfsten's inviting cross into the area past Keisuke Osako in the 30th minute. 

The Club America star was left out of Pochettino's Gold Cup roster, but the Argentine explained Zendejas had strengthened his chances of making next year's World Cup squad.

"We are pleased because he, with his performance, makes us doubt [our roster ideas]," Pochettino said. "With this type of display, he's in the race for the roster of the World Cup."

Balogun also made his mark during his first call-up to the squad since Pochettino's arrival, netting his sixth international goal just after the hour on Tuesday. 

Indeed, he became the 17th different player to score in Pochettino's 18 games in charge of the Five Stripes.

Balogun's strike also saw him directly involved in a goal in 10 of his 16 career starts for his nation, and he reaffirmed his belief that the USA are on the right track under Pochettino. 

"We're building something big here. He's obviously a top coach and it takes time, and he tried to emphasise that to us to be patient," Balogun said.

"Confidence, I think it's really important. The results are at the end of the day the sort of industry we're in."

