USA 2-0 Japan, International Friendly: Zendejas, Balogun Strike As USMNT Seal Vital Win

The USMNT secured a 2-0 victory over Japan in an international friendly match in Columbus, ending a seven-game winless streak against top 25 teams

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
USA vs Japan international friendly 2025
United States' Alejandro Zendejas reacts after scoring during the first half of a friendly soccer match against Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo: AP/Jeff Dean
Summary
  • USA won 2-0 against Japan in an international friendly on September 9

  • USMNT's goals scored by Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun.

  • Victory ends seven-game winless streak against top 25 teams

The United States men's national team secured a 2-0 victory against Japan in an international friendly match on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at Lower.com Field in Columbus. Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun scored for the US team, ending the Americans' seven-game winless streak against top 25 opponents.

The 15th-ranked US team achieved this victory after a 2-0 loss to South Korea on Saturday, continuing their preparations for the upcoming World Cup through a series of eight friendlies. Japan, ranked 17th, fielded a heavily rotated team for the encounter.

Timely Goals Break USMNT's Drought

Alejandro Zendejas opened the scoring in the 30th minute. He volleyed a long cross from left-back Max Arfsten, striking the ball with his left foot from near the penalty spot. This marked his second goal in 13 international appearances.

Folarin Balogun then extended the lead in the 64th minute after Christian Pulisic provided a through pass. Balogun outmanoeuvred goalkeeper Keisuke Osako with an angled shot, guiding the ball inside the far post. This was Balogun's sixth international goal.

Before this match, the 15th-ranked US team had failed to defeat a top 25 side since March 2024, when they beat Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final, a run which included five consecutive defeats. The Americans dominated the contest, recording a 19-11 advantage in shots. A sellout crowd of 20,192 watched the match, marking the team’s sixth 2-0 victory at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

USA, Japan Make Squad Lineup Changes

The 17th-ranked Japan squad utilised what they termed an “essentially B team,” changing all 11 starters from their 0-0 draw against Mexico on Saturday. Eight of their starting players had 10 or fewer international appearances.

Notably, no players who started Japan's March match against Bahrain – where the 'Samurai Blue' clinched their eighth consecutive World Cup berth – were in the initial line-up; although some regular players entered the game in the 62nd minute.

The US national team also saw significant changes to its starting eleven. Chris Richards, Alex Freeman, Cristian Roldan, Alejandro Zendejas, and Folarin Balogun entered the line-up, replacing Sergiño Dest, Diego Luna, Sebastian Berhalter, Tim Weah, and Josh Sargent, respectively.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino deployed a three-man back line featuring Richards, Tim Ream, and Tristan Blackmon, with Arfsten and Freeman operating as wing-backs. Pochettino switched to this formation during the second half of Saturday's match. Adams and Cristian Roldan had not started alongside each other since 2018, and this marked Roldan's first start in 26 months.

Late in the game, Japan’s Koki Ogawa hit the crossbar in the 70th minute, as did the Americans’ Jack McGlynn in the 83rd.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
