USA 0-2 South Korea, International Friendly: Pochettino Remains Defiant Despite Latest Defeat

United States fell to a third straight friendly defeat
Mauricio Pochettino confident that USA will be in a much better place once FIFA World Cup comes around
USA next face Japan in Ohio
Mauricio Pochettino remained upbeat and praised the United States despite his side falling to a third straight friendly defeat after losing 2-0 to South Korea.
Son Heung-Min, a player Pochettino managed for four years at Tottenham, scored the opener after 18 minutes and Lee Dong-gyeong wrapped the match up before half-time.
Despite registering an expected goals (xG) rate of 2.23, and racking up 17 shots, the USA were unable to get on the scoresheet.
The ex-Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain boss has not had the desired effect since being appointed head coach in September 2024, but the Argentine was left convinced that his side performed well despite the result.
"Overall, I think we were better than South Korea," said Pochettino.
"If you are not clinical in your own area, and in the opposite box, it’s difficult, but we create more chances, we have, you know, the feeling that we control the game.
"I think we need to be positive, because in the second half the team played really well.
"We only conceded one shot on target and then the team showed character. I am so pleased in the way that we are evolving, from the Gold Cup today with different players, but also the players start to understand what we expect from them."
The World Cup is just nine months away, and the USA have failed to beat a side inside the top 25 of the world rankings since December 2022, but Pochettino is unconcerned about his side's immediate form and is confident they will be in a much better place once the tournament comes around.
"We need to start to win when the World Cup starts,” he said.
"There are too many examples of teams that win during the previous five years and then arrive at the World Cup, and they don’t arrive in the best condition.
"I was involved in 2002 with Argentina when we were beating teams for years and then at the World Cup we were out in the group stage.
"I think for sure we have talented players and we are going to be much better.
"That is my message to the fans. We are going to arrive in a very good condition and I think we are going to be very, very difficult to beat.”
The USA now face Japan in a few days time in Ohio as they seek to get back to winning ways.