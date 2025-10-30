India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Who Won Yesterday In IND Vs AUS Match?

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his deputy Shubman Gill added 62 runs off 35 balls for the second wicket and both looked good for big scores, which was not to be in the end

India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Who Won Yesterday In IND Vs AUS Match?
Nathan Ellis of Australia appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Shubman Gill during the first T20 international in Canberra. Photo: Lukas Coch/AAPImage via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • First India vs Australia T20I abandoned due to rain

  • Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill in good nick

  • Match stopped twice before being called off

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was back in his element with some spectacular hits but inclement weather proved to be a complete dampener as the first T20 International against Australia was called off after a steady spell of shower in Canberra on Wednesday.

With his deputy Shubman Gill (37 not out off 20 balls) also in good nick, Suryakumar showed controlled aggression before unleashing a flurry of attractive strokes en route his unbeaten 39 off 24 balls. The duo added 62 runs off 35 balls for the second wicket and both looked good for big scores which was not to be in the end.

Suryakumar, who has had a strike-rate of less than 110 and managed only 100 runs in 2025, showed why he was once world's No. 1 ranked T20 batter as he picked up a Josh Hazlewood delivery and deposited it over square leg fence.

That was the shot of confidence that Suryakumar needed in his armoury. It only helped that Manuka Oval strip had good bounce and carry, two essential co-factors in the Indian skipper's game.

He farmed the strike for some time till he reached 20 before breaking the shackles off Nathan Ellis' over, the 10th of the innings, as he uppishly square-cut, followed by an off-drive and then a huge pull over mid-wicket for a six before the heavens opened up.

At the other end, Gill blended caution and aggression with some lusty blows, including a slog-swept six over cow corner off left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann which effectively opened the floodgates.

There were two breaks across the 9.4 overs that India had to endure and after the first break, next 4.4 overs turned out to be very productive for the visitors with 54 runs coming during that phase. The rain also meant that the ball was getting wet and Australian bowlers found it difficult to grip.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma (19 off 14 balls), who started the onslaught with three fours off Xavier Bartlett, couldn't gauge Ellis' back-of-the-hand slower delivery which was pouched by the mid-off fielder after the southpaw failed to get the required elevation.

This was after Gill had smashed Ellis for a couple of boundaries to get going.

