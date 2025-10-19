IND Vs AUS 2025: Arshdeep Singh Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Eight-Ball Duck In 1st ODI

Virat Kohli registered eight-ball duck during the 1st ODI between India and Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Arshdeep Singh reacted to it and shared his views on sharing dressing room with the former India captain

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs AUS 2025: Arshdeep Singh Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Eight-Ball Duck In 1st ODI
Virat Kohli, left, walks off after being dismissed by Mitchell Starc during the one-day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth. Photo: David Woodley/AAPImage via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Austrealia beat India by 7 wickets in 1st ODI on Sunday in Perth

  • Virat Kohli went back to the pavilion after registering an eight-ball duck

  • Arshdeep Singh believes Kohli will comeback in the second ODI

India seamer Arshdeep Singh says it is a "blessing" to share the dressing room with talismanic Virat Kohli and he won't read too much into the batting stalwart's eight-ball-duck in the first ODI that the visitors lost by seven wickets to Australia in Perth on Sunday.

Arshdeep feels that being a master of 50-over cricket, Kohli will score runs in the remaining two games of this series.

"He has played more than 300 matches for India, so form is just a word for him," Arshdeep said at the post-match media conference.

"He knows how to get going. It is always like a blessing to be in the same dressing room with him, and going forward I feel there'll be a lot of runs for him in this series as well." Asked how does Kohli feel about playing just one format, Arshdeep kept his guard up.

"....talking about the format he is playing, he has mastered this one. So I don't know how he feels about it. I will ask him about his feelings, and maybe tell you in the next press conference." The left-arm seamer is still very new to Shubman Gill's style of white ball captaincy but he expects the young skipper to be a bowlers' captain like his illustrious predecessors Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Related Content
Related Content

Since Arshdeep is yet to play Test cricket and this was Gill's first game as ODI skipper, the left-arm speedster didn't want to get into a comparison about how the new captain looks at the game compared to the two elder statesmen.

"I have played very less ODIs, so I can't tell the difference yet, but I would say both of them were proper bowlers' captains.

"They gave you proper freedom and even today Shubman, he backed whatever plans we had, and he said, bowl freely to your plans and just enjoy the moment," Arshdeep said about his state-mate with whom he has shared the dressing room since their age-group days.

"We knew we didn't have that many runs, but we just wanted to express ourselves, that was his message." Arshdeep said that the Optus Stadium track was a good one and it was the frequent rain breaks that affected the concentration of the batters.

"If you spend time on this wicket, then the runs were coming, but it was very important to spend time on the wicket whoever was set. We saw the partnership between KL and Axar," he said citing an example.

"But with frequent stoppages, it became very difficult for the batter to maintain concentration. And the credit also goes to Australian bowlers. They bowled in very good areas, they got a lot of help from the wicket," he added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia: Big Guns Fail, No Kuldeep - Five Big Takeaways From 1st ODI

  2. IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: India Played 'Catch-Up' After Three Powerplay Wickets, Says Gill

  3. India Vs England Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Mandhana Getting Towards 100 | INDW 206/3 (37)

  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  5. Mohammed Rizwan's ODI Captaincy In Danger; These Two Names In Line To Lead: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue as Long as Ajit Pawar Is in Office: Maharashtra Minister

  2. Ladakh Administration Reimposes Prohibitory Orders in Leh and Kargil

  3. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  4. Strategic Caste Politics? BJP Bets On Upper Castes While JD(U) Focuses On Backward Classes

  5. Piyush Goyal: India’s Exports Grow 6.75% In September Despite Widening Trade Deficit

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Talks

  2. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  3. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike