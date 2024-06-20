Cricket

India Vs Afghanistan Bridgetown, Barbados Weather Forecast ICC T20 World Cup Super 8

With quite a few games in this tournament getting abandoned due to rain, fans always keep an eye on the weather of the place where their teams play. Here is the weather forecast of Bridgetown ahead of India vs Afghanistan Super 8 match

AP/Adam Hunger
India is among the four unbeaten teams in the T20 World Cup 2024 so far Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
India take on Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup on Thursday in Bridgetown, Barbados as both teams eye a winning start to their Super 8 campaigns. (PredictionMore Cricket News)

India and Afghanistan are both pooled alongside Bangladesh and Australia in Group 1 of the Super 8s.

India, the Group A toppers, are among the four unbeaten teams in the World Cup so far. They made light work of Ireland in the opening game and then defeated Pakistan in a thriller. Co-hosts USA gave them tough fight but eventually perished giving India their third win. The final group game of India against Canada was abandoned due to wet outfield.

While India await Virat Kohli's arrival in form, other batters have all chipped in with crucial contributions. The bowling unit also looks settled even though the Men In Blue still look unsure of the best way to use Ravindra Jadeja.

Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid, right, and Virat Kohli, left, walk into the ground after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and India was called off due to the wet outfield at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill.
ICC T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Surely Deliver, Believes Sanjay Manjrekar

BY PTI

Afghanistan earned three thumping victories to begin their Group C campaign before being humbled by co-hosts West Indies. They defeated debutants Uganda by 125 runs and then went on win by 84 runs against New Zealand. They made light work of Papua New Guinea in the third game before being routed by West Indies by 104 runs to finish their group stage with a loss.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, the top wicket taker of the tournament so far and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the leading run scorer, have both played big roles in Afghanistan's campaign so far.

With quite a few games in this tournament getting abandoned due to rain, fans always keep an eye on the weather of the place where their teams play. Here is the weather forecast of Bridgetown ahead of India vs Afghanistan Super 8 match.

Bridgetown, Barbados weather forecast for India vs Afghanistan

The best part about the India vs Afghanistan game is that there are no chances of rain in Bridgetown, so a full match is expected. Sun will shine with clouds interfering here and there.

