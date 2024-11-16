Cricket

IND Tour Of AUS 2024: Reasons For India's Debacle Against NZ, Lessons To Learn Before Perth Test

Let's take a look back at the mistakes that the Indian team made against New Zealand and how they can overcome those and not repeat them in Australia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Indias captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during day three. AP Photo.jpg
India's captain Rohit Sharma playing a shot in a Test match. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

India's highly anticipated series in Australia begins in less than a week, and the Men in Blue are under pressure as they take on a strong Australian team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). This series will feature five matches for the first time since the trophy's inception in 1996-97. (More Cricket News)

India are going to play their first Test in Perth after suffering a 0-3 clean sweep against New New Zealand at home. The Kiwi side won their first Test match in India after 12 years when they won the first Test match by eight wickets in Bengaluru. They went on to win their first Test series in India with a 113-run win in Pune and clean-swept the series with another victory in Mumbai.

India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma admitted that they failed to fire collectively and took responsibility for the loss in the home series.

"Losing a series, losing a Test is never easy, it's something that's not easily digestible," Rohit said during the post-match presentation ceremony after the third Test. "Again, we didn't play our best cricket, we know and we have to accept. They (New Zealand) did so much better than us. We made a lot of mistakes and we'll have to accept it."

Accepting mistakes and moving forward is important, but it's not sufficient. India needs to win four out of their next five Test matches in Australia to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The clean sweep by New Zealand has significantly harmed their chances.

BGT 2024: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will be key to side's chances of winning the series Down Under. - File
BGT: 3-0 Drubbing At The Hands Of NZ Might Awaken 'Sleeping Giant' IND, Says Hazlewood

BY PTI

Let's take a look back at the mistakes that the Indian team made against New Zealand and how they can overcome those and not repeat them in Australia

Poor Performance By Senior Players

Indian captain made only 91 runs combined in his six innings during three Test matches against New Zealand at home with only one 50-plus score. India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli managed to score in double digits only twice (70 in 1st Test and 17 in 2nd Test).

KL Rahul was dropped from the playing XI after the first Test in which he made 0 & 12. Shubman Gill replaced him in the next two matches and he played only one convincing knock of 90 runs in the third Test match.

The senior players in the Indian cricket team need to demonstrate responsibility and utilize their experience when facing Australian bowlers in Australia. They must adapt their play to meet the needs of the team and perform effectively. Those who are struggling with their form should be benched.

India Against Spin

The Indian team is usually considered a good team against spin, but the stats say differently. The Rohit Sharma-led side gave 35 out of 40 wickets in the last two matches to the Kiwi spinners (19 in the 2nd and 16 in the 3rd Test).

Indian batters also struggled against Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir when England came for a home series earlier this year. Axar Patel, who did well in that series, failed to get any match in the series against Black Caps.

Forget spin, we struggled against pace in the first Test as well where the Kiwi triplet of Matt Henry, William O'Rourke and Tim Southee bamboozled the Indian batting order and bowled them out for their lowest score on home soil (46 all out in 1st innings).

India batter Shubman Gill. - Photo: X | Shubman Gill
India Tour Of Australia 2024: Shubman Gill Fractures Left Thumb, Doubtful For Perth Test

BY PTI

Lack Of Responsibility

The current Indian team lacks responsible figures. Kohli, Sharma and Rahul have failed to portray that role for the young brigade. Sarfaraz Khan, who made a place for himself in the senior team on the back of some brilliant knocks against England, only managed to score one big score in the New Zealand series. They also failed to read the match situation and play accordingly.

Players were unable to play responsibly and got out while attempting rash shots. However, for the team to succeed during the Australia tour, every player must contribute fairly. Head coach Gautam Gambhir needs to assign specific roles and responsibilities to each player to ensure this.

Rohit Sharma, who recently became the father of a baby boy, may take paternity leave and the vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah can lead the team in his absence in the Perth Test which starts on Friday, 22 November. His responsibility as a leader will increase when he will have to manage his workload as well.

Need To Pick Players Who Are Doing Well

Only Rishabh Pant looked confident against New Zealand and played some fabulous knocks. He has good batting statistics in the traditional format and his best like Virat Kohli, have come against Australia.

But, Dhruv Jurel, another wicketkeeper-batter, has done well in the unofficial Test matches in Australia and is looking good to bat in the middle-order considering the various injury scares. Abhimanyu Easwaran is another batter, who has done well for Bengal in domestic cricket for a long time and is being considered as the front-runner to open the innings in Perth.

The speedsters Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep are part of the Indian squad and will play because it is a very long series and pacers will have to be managed carefully. Hit-the-deck bowlers will come in handy in Australia.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is an all-rounder, may get a nod for his Test debut in Perth because of his multi-purpose abilities. But, we also have Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin who have done nothing wrong. So, picking the playing XI will be a difficult task for the team management.

Lost Intent

Many cricket experts felt that the Indian batters lacked intent during our recent Test series loss against New Zealand. They noted that the hunger for runs, which is a hallmark of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, was noticeably absent.

Indian players need to mend these issues before the highly anticipated Test series starts on Friday. When India breached the Gabba fortress under Ajinkya Rahane, the hunger for victory was clearly visible. That was a young side in comparison to what this squad is.

Australians are not going to take it easy when the series begins in Perth. The Indian team should prepare for a lot of bouncers and potential injuries. If they do not adjust their mindset and focus on positive cricket, India might lose the BGT winning streak this time.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report
  2. India Tour Of Australia 2024: Shubman Gill Fractures Left Thumb, Doubtful For Perth Test
  3. Ranji Trophy: Shami's Seven-wicket Comeback Hands Bengal Thrilling Win Over MP
  4. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  5. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
Football News
  1. ISL: Nathan Rodrigues Wants To Be Consistent After Scoring In Back-to-back Matches
  2. Indian Super League: Top Five Players With Most Goals For A Single Club
  3. I-League Owners Slam AIFF Over Broadcast Rights Chaos, Hint At FIFA Escalation
  4. CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-finals Leg 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  5. Italy Vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6 Fixture
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  2. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, ATP Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  2. Senior Hockey National Championship 2024: Odisha Beat Haryana To Claim First-Ever Title
  3. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When And Where To Watch
  4. India 3-0 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Unbeaten IND Thrash CHN In Rajgir
  5. IND 3-0 CHN, Women's ACT 2024: Unbeaten India Dominate China In Rajgir To Top Table

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Farmer Organisations SKM, KMM To Start Fast Unto Death From November 26
  2. Manipur: Protestors Torch Houses Of MLAs Over Killing Of 3 Persons, Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley
  3. Election Commission Seeks Responses From BJP, Congress Over Poll Conduct Violations
  4. Kashmir: Teenagers' Deaths In SUV Crash Spark Calls For Action On Underage Driving
  5. PM Modi Begins 5-Day Visit To Nigeria, Guyana And Brazil
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. Georgia: Election Chief Doused In Paint As Protests Continue Following Parliamentary Vote
  2. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War Against Women
  5. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws