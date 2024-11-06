Cricket

India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Here is how you can watch the India A vs Australia A 2nd Test live in India on tv and online

KL Rahul
KL Rahul. Photo: X/klrahul
India and Australia will be looking to fine tune preparations for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series with the 'A' teams of both the sides clashing for the 2nd unofficial Test. (Preview | More Cricket News)

Australia A earned a commanding seven-wicket victory in the first unofficial Test in Mackay. India A were shot out for just 107 in their first innings. For Australia A, captain Nathan McSweeney starred with an unbeaten 88 to take his team over the victory line.

India A will be boosted by the presence of KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel who have joined the squad. Rahul's batting position will be interesting to follow. Jurel is expected to take the gloves ahead of Ishan Kishan.

Australia A too see their squad getting strengthened via the inclusion of pacer Scott Boland.

Here is how you can watch the India A vs Australia A 2nd Test live in India on tv and online.

India A vs Australia A Live Streaming Details, 2nd Test

When and where is the India A vs Australia A second unofficial Test?

The second unofficial Test between Australia A and India A will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Action begins 5:00am IST on November 6. The game will go on till November 10.

Where to watch the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

The match will be streamed live via the Cricket Australia website and app for viewers in India. The India A vs Australia A Tests will also be telecast live on Star Sports 1 channel.

India A Vs Australia A Squads

Australia A Squad: Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney(c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe(w), Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Scott Boland, Nathan McAndrew, Oliver Davies, Corey Rocchiccioli

India A Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ishan Kishan, Baba Indrajith, Yash Dayal, Nitish Reddy, Navdeep Saini, Ricky Bhui, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Abishek Porel

