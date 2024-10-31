Cricket

India-A Vs Australia-A Toss Update, 1st Unofficial Test: AUS-A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Get the toss, playing XIs, live streaming, and full squad information for the India A vs Australia A 1st unofficial Test right here

Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading India 'A' in the Australia series. Photo: X
India A are facing Australia A in the opening match of their two-game unofficial Test series at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena, starting Thursday, October 31. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian side boasts a strong lineup featuring Sai Sudharsan, Ishan Kishan, and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

This match brings a special focus on Gaikwad, who narrowly missed a spot as a backup opener for the upcoming Test series. The young captain aims to solidify his red-ball credentials here, building on his strong record in limited-overs formats.

Vice-captain Easwaran also takes center stage, marking his 100th First-Class match. A seasoned player with considerable batting prowess, Easwaran's experience will be vital for India A as they take on a skilled Australia A side ready to capitalize on any weaknesses.

The series comes ahead of the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will get underway on November 22 in Perth. 

Toss Update

Australia A won the toss and elected to bowl first against India A.

Playing XIs

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Australia A: Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Fergus O’Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham

India A vs Australia A: Full Squads

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

Australia A: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft (wk), Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Philippe (wk), Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster

India-A vs Australia-A, 1st Unofficial Test: Live streaming

Unfortunately, there’s no live telecast for the Australia A vs India A unofficial Test. However, fans can follow the match live on Cricket Australia’s official app, cricket.co.au.

  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know