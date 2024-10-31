India A are facing Australia A in the opening match of their two-game unofficial Test series at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena, starting Thursday, October 31. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)
Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian side boasts a strong lineup featuring Sai Sudharsan, Ishan Kishan, and Abhimanyu Easwaran.
This match brings a special focus on Gaikwad, who narrowly missed a spot as a backup opener for the upcoming Test series. The young captain aims to solidify his red-ball credentials here, building on his strong record in limited-overs formats.
Vice-captain Easwaran also takes center stage, marking his 100th First-Class match. A seasoned player with considerable batting prowess, Easwaran's experience will be vital for India A as they take on a skilled Australia A side ready to capitalize on any weaknesses.
The series comes ahead of the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will get underway on November 22 in Perth.
Toss Update
Australia A won the toss and elected to bowl first against India A.
Playing XIs
India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
Australia A: Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Fergus O’Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham
India A vs Australia A: Full Squads
India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian
Australia A: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft (wk), Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Philippe (wk), Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster
Unfortunately, there’s no live telecast for the Australia A vs India A unofficial Test. However, fans can follow the match live on Cricket Australia’s official app, cricket.co.au.