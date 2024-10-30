Cricket

India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online

India A will take on Australia A in the first of the two unofficial Test matches at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, starting from Thursday, October 31

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ruturaj-gaikwad-domestic-cricket-file-photo
Ruturaj Gaikwad (centre) is leading Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
info_icon

India A will take on Australia A in the first of the two unofficial Test matches at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, starting from Thursday, October 31. (More Cricket News)

The Indian side will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and the star-studded unit will feature the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Ishan Kishan and Abhimanyu Easwaran. 

Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy as well as Prasidh Krishna will be in primary focus in the unofficial Test as they have been included in India’s squad for the five-match Test series, starting from November 22. 

The Indian management will be eager to know how they go about things in Australian conditions. The opener Easwaran, could have a few more eyes on him, with the 29-year-old potentially opening for India, with skipper Rohit Sharma missing out a game or two. 

October 31 could turn out to be a massive day for these cricketers with the A tour acting as a platform to showcase their red-ball talent as well as the Indian Premier League retention deadline later on in the day. 

Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be retained by KKR for the IPL 2025. - Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
IPL 2025 Retention: Five Key Questions Answered Before Deadline Day

BY Jagdish Yadav

The series comes ahead of the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will get underway on November 22 in Perth. 

The other four Test matches will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. 

India A vs Australia A Squads:

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

Australia A: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft (wk), Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Philippe (wk), Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster

India-A vs Australia-A, 1st Unofficial Test, Live streaming 

When will the India-A Vs Australia-A first unofficial Test begin?

The Australia-A Vs India-A, first unofficial Test will begin on Thursday, October 31.

Where will the Australia-A Vs India-A first unofficial Test be played?

The first unofficial Test match between Australia-A Vs India-A will take place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

What time will Australia-A Vs India-A first unofficial Test?

The first unofficial Test between Australia-A Vs India-A will get underway at 5:30 AM IST with the toss set to take place at 5:00 AM IST.

How to watch the Australia-A Vs India-A first unofficial Test?

Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast of the Australia-A vs India-A unofficial Test, however, the match will be on cricket.co.au app, the official Cricket Australia app.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gujarat Titans Likely To Retain Five Players; Shubman Gill Not To Be First Retention
  2. India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online
  3. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
  4. ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third
  5. Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Sacking Was 'Almost Inevitable' Claims Tottenham Boss Ange Postecoglou
  2. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Both Teams Eye Rapid Start; NEP-W 0-0 BAN-W In 2nd Half
  3. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Mariners Aim Second Spot, HFC Second Win
  4. Saudi Pro League Matchday 9 Live Streaming: Schedule, Matches, Timings, Where To Watch
  5. Ruben Amorim: Portuguese Is 'Unsure' On Sporting Lisbon Future Amid Manchester United Interest
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  2. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  3. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  4. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  5. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. COP29: What's On India’s Climate Action Agenda In Baku?
  2. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  3. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  4. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know