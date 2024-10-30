India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online

India A will take on Australia A in the first of the two unofficial Test matches at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, starting from Thursday, October 31. (More Cricket News)
The Indian side will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and the star-studded unit will feature the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Ishan Kishan and Abhimanyu Easwaran.
Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy as well as Prasidh Krishna will be in primary focus in the unofficial Test as they have been included in India’s squad for the five-match Test series, starting from November 22.
The Indian management will be eager to know how they go about things in Australian conditions. The opener Easwaran, could have a few more eyes on him, with the 29-year-old potentially opening for India, with skipper Rohit Sharma missing out a game or two.
October 31 could turn out to be a massive day for these cricketers with the A tour acting as a platform to showcase their red-ball talent as well as the Indian Premier League retention deadline later on in the day.
The series comes ahead of the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will get underway on November 22 in Perth.
The other four Test matches will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
India A vs Australia A Squads:
India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian
Australia A: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft (wk), Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Philippe (wk), Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster
When will the India-A Vs Australia-A first unofficial Test begin?
The Australia-A Vs India-A, first unofficial Test will begin on Thursday, October 31.
Where will the Australia-A Vs India-A first unofficial Test be played?
The first unofficial Test match between Australia-A Vs India-A will take place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.
What time will Australia-A Vs India-A first unofficial Test?
The first unofficial Test between Australia-A Vs India-A will get underway at 5:30 AM IST with the toss set to take place at 5:00 AM IST.
How to watch the Australia-A Vs India-A first unofficial Test?
Unfortunately, there will not be any live telecast of the Australia-A vs India-A unofficial Test, however, the match will be on cricket.co.au app, the official Cricket Australia app.