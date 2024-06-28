IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2nd Semi-Final: An Emotional Rohit Sharma Wipes Tears As Virat Kohli Consoles Teammate - Watch

India defeated England by 68 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 27. Rohit Sharma's half-century coupled that with Kuldeep Yadav's and Axar Patel's spin wizardry, took the Men In Blue to their third T20 WC final. (IND Vs ENG Highlights| Scorecard)
Rohit Sharma's men will take on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the final, that will be played on Saturday, June 29 in Kingstown, Barbados.
Rohit hit his T20I career's 32 fifty through a 39-ball fifty and was helped by Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 36 balls) as India posted a massive 171/7 in 20 overs against England on a sticky, tacky wicket.
In reply, England batters had no reply to Axar and Kuldeep's spin as well as India's brilliance in the field that saw the reigning champions get dismissed for 103.
Rohit was consoled by his teammate and former captain Virat Kohli.
The Indian team thus exacted revenge for the crushing 10-wicket loss it endured against the defending champions in the 2022 semifinal of the mega-event at the Adelaide Oval.
Rohit also became the first Indian captain to lead the country in three ICC global finals in a space of 12 months -- 2023 World Test Championship, 2023 ODI World Cup and now the T20 World Cup.
(With PTI inputs)