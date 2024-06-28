Ravichandran Ashwin took a mathematical dig at former England skipper Michael Vaughan after India destroyed Jos Buttler’s men by 68 runs at the Providence to book a place in the T20 World Cup final to be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on the 29th. (More Cricket News)
Vaughan, after England’s trashing defeat opined that India were the better side and deserved to be in the final. He also added that it was going to be hard on a tricky Guyana surface that was slow, kept low and spun.
“India throughly deserve to be in the final .. The best team in tournament so far .. Was always going to hard for England on this pitch .. India just so much better on lower slower spinning pitches ,” Vaughan wrote on his social media platform X.
However, replying to the same post on X, the 37-year-old spinner posted a mathematical equation using integrals and proved India deserved to win the tie.
“∫ 1 dx = x + C. ∫ a dx = ax+ C. ∫ xn dx = ((xn+1)/(n+1))+C ; n≠1.”
“Hence, India won,” Ashwin posted on X.
Talking about the game, India were inserted to bat first by Jos Buttler after winning the toss. Virat Kohli endured yet another failure after scoring just nine. Rishabh Pant followed to put India in a spot of bother.
However, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav rescued the batting unit from going into a hole, played fluent shots, to help India notch up 171 with small yet effective contributions from Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.
Coming to the chase, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler started on a decent note. With the change of pace and with India starting to vary their pace, England completely lost the plot, losing wickets for fun, and ended up losing the game by 68 runs.